The Directors Guild of America announced nominations in various television categories, including films and limited series, as well as documentary categories for the 72nd Annual Directors Guild Awards, which will be awarded on Saturday, January 25th.

The nominees of the limited series include three different episodes of “Fosse / Verdon” as well as “When They See Us”, “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Film” and “Chernobyl”.

Commercial nominees include Ridley Scott for a Hennessy ad and Spike Jonze for commercials for Squarespace and Mekanism.

In the documentary category, the nominations went to the directors of “American Factory”, “The Cave”, “Maiden”, “Honeyland” and “One Child Nation”.

The nominees:

MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND LIMITED SERIES

AVA DuVERNAY, “When You See Us”

VINCE GILLIGAN, “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Film”

THOMAS KAIL, “Fosse / Verdon”, “Nowadays”

JOHAN RENCK, “Chernobyl”

MINKIE SPIRO, “Fosse / Verdon”, “All I care about is love”

JESSICA YU, “Fosse / Verdon”, “Glory”

DIVERSITY / TALKING / NEWS / SPORT – REGULAR PROGRAMMING

PAUL G. CASEY, “Real Time with Bill Maher”, “1730”

NORA S. GERARD, “CBS Sunday Morning”, “40 Years Anniversary”

JIM HOSKINSON, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”, “A. Ocasio-Cortez; Incubus”

DON ROY KING, “Saturday Night Live”, “E. Murphy; Lizzo ”

PAUL PENNOLINO, CHRISTOPHER WERNER, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”, “SLAPP Suits”

REALITY PROGRAMS

HISHAM ABED, “Queer Eye”, “Black Girl Magic”

JASON COHEN, “Encore !,” “Annie”

JON FAVREAU, “The Chef Show”, “Hog Island”

ASHLEY S. GORMAN, “First Responders Live”, “103”

PATRICK McMANUS, “American Ninja Warrior”, “1116 Las Vegas National Finals Night 4”

CHILDREN PROGRAMS

DEAN ISRAELITE, “Are You Afraid of the Dark?”, “Part 1: Submitted for Approval”

JACK JAMESON, “Sesame Street for 50th Anniversary”

LUKE MATHENY, “Ghostwriter”, “Ghost in Wonderland, Part 1”

AMY SCHATZ, “Song of Parkland”

BARRY SONNENFELD, “A series of unfortunate events”, “Penultimate Danger: Part 1”

BUSINESS

FREDRIK BOND

(MJZ)

“Lighter than Air”, HP Elite Dragonfly – Media Monks

“Take it easy”, Coca-Cola Light – Ingo

“Nap”, iPhone – Apple

Spike Jonze

(MJZ)

“Dream it”, Squarespace – Squarespace

“The New Normal”, Medmen – Mecanism

MARK MOLLOY

(Smuggling)

“Underdogs”, Apple – Apple

RIDLEY SCOTT

(RSA Films)

“The Seven Worlds”, Hennessy X.O. – DDB Paris

DOUGAL WILSON

(Furlined)

“Train”, AT&T – BBDO NY

DOCUMENTARY

STEVEN BOGNAR and JULIA REICHERT, “American Factory”

FERAS FAYYAD, “The Cave”

ALEX HOLMES, “Maiden”

LJUBOMIR STEFANOV & TAMARA KOTEVSKA, “Honey Land”

NANFU WANG and JIALING ZHANG, “One Child Nation”

