The last six winners of the DGA Best Director Award have repeated the Academy Awards.

The Directors Guild of America announced its nominations for the 2019-20 award season. The DGA award is often seen as an Oscar for Best Director, and the last six DGA winners have been repeated at the Academy Awards: Alfonso Cuaron for “Roma”, Guillermo del Toro for “The Form of Water”, Damien Chazelle for “La La Land” and Alejandro G. Iñárritu for “The Revenant” and “Birdman” or “The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance”. The last DGA winner who did not win the Oscar was Ben Affleck for “Argo” known from the Academy, “Argo” won the Oscar for the best picture.

This year’s DGA race consists of two of the biggest heavyweights of the season: Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”) and Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”). It is important to note that the five DGA nominees do not always match the five Oscar nominees for best director. The 2019 DGA nominees, Bradley Cooper (“A Star is Born”) and Peter Farrelly (“Green Book”) did not receive Oscar nominations, but the other nominees, Cuaron (“Roma”), Spike Lee (“BlacKkKlansman “) And Adam McKay (” Vice “). The academy gave Cooper and Farrelly Slots to Yorgos Lanthimos from “The Favorite” and Paweł Pawlikowski from “Cold War”.

The Directors Guild of America awarded a prize for the first feature film from 2015 and did so again in 2020. The four winners of the first-time DGA award are Alex Garland for “Ex Machina”, Garth Davis for “Lion, Jordan Peele for” Get Out “and Bo Burnham for” Eighth Grade “.

As announced earlier this week, the Directors Guild of America has nominated the following five films for the best documentary award: Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert for American Factory (Netflix), Feras Fayyad for The Cave (National Geographic Documentary Films). Alex Holmes for “Maiden” (Sony Pictures Classics), Ljubomir Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska for “Honeyland” (neon) as well as Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang for “One Child Nation” (Amazon Studios).

The 2020 Directors Guild of American Winners will be announced on Saturday, January 25th. The nominations for the 2020 DGA feature film are listed below.

Outstanding directorial results in the feature film for 2019

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Taika Waititi, “Jojo Rabbit”

Excellent directorial work for the first feature film director in 2019

Mati Diop, “Atlantics”

Alma Har’el, “Honey Boy”

Melina Matsoukas, “Queen & Slim”

Joe Talbot, “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”

Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz, “The Peanut Butter Hawk”

