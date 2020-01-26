advertisement

The Directors Guild of America presented their annual awards at the Ritz-Carlton in Los Angeles on Saturday, beginning with Amy Schatz for the children’s television program “Song of Parkland”.

The DGA Award is one of the most reliable Oscar predictors. The winner has won the Best Director Oscar for the past six years in a row, 15 times in the past 16 years and 62 times in 71 years.

In addition, the film, whose director has won the DGA in the past, has a more than 75 percent chance of winning the Oscar for Best Picture, but that number has dropped recently. The two awards have only coincided twice in the past six years, last year with “The Shape of Water” and 2014 with “Birdman”. The other three years Alfonso Cuarón won the DGA and the award for best director for “Gravity”, Alejandro G. Iñárritu for “The Revenant”, Damien Chazelle for “La La Land” and Cuarón again for “Roma”, while the Oscar Ceremony for “12 Years a Slave”, “Spotlight”, “Moonlight” and “Green Book” was awarded, “respectively.

The DGA is the third of the four major Hollywood guilds to announce their awards. The Screen Actors Guild awarded “Parasite” their Ensemble Acting Award, while the Producers Guild selected “1917” as the best-produced film of 2019.

The last big guild, the Writers Guild, will announce their awards on February 1st.

Here’s the full list of Directors Guild Award nominees. Winners are identified by *WINNER,

motion pictures

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Taika Waititi, “Jojo Rabbit”

Feature film for the first time

Mati Diop, “Atlantics”

Alma Har’el, “Honey Boy”

Melina Matsoukas, “Queen & Slim”

Tyler Nilson & Michael Schwartz, “The Peanut Butter Hawk”

Joe Talbot, “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”

documentary

Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, “American Factory”

Feras Fayyad, “The Cave”

Alex Holmes, “Maiden”

Ljubomir Stefanov & Tamara Kotevska, “Honey Land”

Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang, “One Child Nation”

Dramatic series

Nicole Kassell, “Watchmen”, “It’s summer and we’re running out of ice

Mark Mulod, “Succession”, “This is not for tears”

David Nutter, “Game of Thrones”, “The Last of the Starks”

Miguel Sapochnik, “Game of Thrones”, “The Long Night”

Stephen Williams, “Watchmen”, “This Extraordinary Being”

Comedy series

Dan Attias, “The wonderful Mrs. Maisel”, “It’s the sixties, man!”

Bill Hader, “Barry”, “Ronny / Lily”

David Mandel, “Veep”, “Veep”

Amy Sherman Palladino, “The Wonderful Woman Maisel”, “It’s Comedy or Cabbage”

Dan Palladino, “The wonderful Mrs. Maisel,” Wonderful radio “

Films for television and limited series

Ava DuVernay, “When You See Us”

Vince Gilligan, “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Film”

Thomas Kail, “Fosse / Verdon”, “Nowadays”

Johan Renck, “Chernobyl”

Minkie Spiro, “Fosse / Verdon”, “All I care about is love”

Jessica Yu, “Fosse / Verdon”, “Fame”

Variety / conversation / news / sports – regular timed programming

Paul G. Casey, “Real Time with Bill Maher”, “1730”

Nora S. Gerard, “CBS Sunday Morning”, “40th Anniversary”

Jim Hoskinson, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”, “A. Ocasio-Cortez; Incubus”

Don Roy King, “Saturday Night Live”, “E. Murphy; Lizzo”

Paul Pennolino, Christopher Werner, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”, “SLAPP Suits”

Multitude / conversation / news / sport – specials

James Burrows, Andy Fisher, “Live in front of a studio audience Norman Lears” All in the Family “and” The Jeffersons “

Spike Jonze, “Aziz Ansari: Right Now”

Stan Lathan, “Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones”

Linda Mendoza, “Wanda Sykes: Not Normal”

Glenn Weiss, “The 91st Annual Academy Awards

Reality programs

Hisham Abed, “Queer Eye”, “Black Girl Magic”

Jason Cohen, “Encore !,” “Annie”

Jon Favreau, “The Chef Show”, “Hog Island”

Ashley S. Gorman, “First Responders Live”, “103”

Patrick McManus, “American Ninja Warrior”, “1116 Las Vegas National Finals Night 4”

children’s programs

Dean Israelite: “Are you afraid of the dark?”

Jack Jameson, “Sesame Street Special for 50th Anniversary”

Luke Matheny, “Ghostwriter”, “Ghost in Wonderland, Part 1”

Amy Schatz, “Song of Parkland” ** WINNER

Barry Sonnenfeld, “A series of unfortunate events”, “Penultimate Danger: Part 1”

advertising

Fredrik Bond (MJZ)

“Lighter than Air”, HP Elite Dragonfly – Media Monks

“Take it easy”, Coca-Cola Light – Ingo

“Nap”, iPhone – Apple

Spike Jonze (MJZ)

“Dream it”, Squarespace – Squarespace

“The New Normal”, Medmen – Mecanism

Mark Molloy (smuggler)

“Underdogs”, Apple – Apple

Ridley Scott (RSA Films)

“The Seven Worlds”, Hennessy X.O. – DDB Paris

Dougal Wilson (Furlined)

“Train”, AT&T – BBDO NY

