LANSFORD, Pa. – Tom Connors is the director of the Carbon County Animal Shelter, but he met Sugar Belle and Lily about six months before they were tenants in his kennels.

The dog owner prepared Tom to take care of the dogs while she went to the hospital for surgery and he promised that while she was getting healthy, he would ensure that the dogs were well cared for.

“The operation turned out to have gone badly and she never came home from the hospital,” says Tom Connors, animal shelter in Carbon County.

Connors tried to find a home for Sugar Belle and Lily, but he needed potential adopters to give the same home to both.

“Everyone wanted the basset hound, but nobody wanted the rotty,” Connors said.

Unwilling to divorce the sisters and determined to keep his promise to their owner, he decided to buy the dogs half a double in Lansford.

The house took Connors about a month to prepare before the dog arrived.

A problem they had was that these steep stairs were the only way to access the back garden, so they built this special driveway to give them easier access.

The former owner of the dog used them as therapy dogs for veterans in a facility in Wilkes Barre.

That’s why Connors chose a veteran to live here with the dogs as their caretaker.

“If I bring these 2 here, I get a goal in life. It gives me a routine I have to follow. For what they did, they deserve everything they can get at this point in their lives,” said Tom Probert, Lansford .

“I am really excited that the community has embraced us and is happy that we are here and I hope that they can live a long life here and enjoy each other’s company and that they now all have some peace,” said Connors.

The house is decorated with many dog ​​portraits, toys and military memorabilia, but they still need a washing machine, a few bookshelves and some garden tools.

