The director of a Leicester elementary school has banned students from bringing Pokémon cards.

A statement from St Mary’s Fields Elementary School at Rowley Fields was sent to parents this week.

He said: “Children will no longer be able to bring Pokémon cards to school due to the disruption and arguments it causes in class and during breaks / playtime.”

The chief, Rebeccca Dulieu, published another press release Friday around noon to inform parents that the ban would no longer be permanent.

Speaking to LeicestershireLive, Dulieu said the ban would only be temporary and that a midday club would be established in the future to teach children how to play the game properly.

She said, “The children brought the cards to class from the break, which distracted them from learning.

“They should focus on learning, which is, I think, what parents will want them to do too.

“We talked to the kids today and the majority understand, we don’t want them to be upset but I think we have taken steps to make sure they are happy.”

The school head said that he had received no complaints from parents regarding the ban on Pokémon cards.

