advertisement

Dipu Ruparelia says that he will make motor racing work for the drivers (PHOTO / Courtesy).

KAMPALA – Former rally ace Dipu Ruparelia has been elected new president of the Federation of Uganda Motor Sports Clubs (FMU).

Dipu came out victorious with 36 votes – beating outgoing president Dusman Okee who only managed 14 votes.

advertisement

He also saw competition from former President Jack Wavamuno, who won 25 votes and Geoffrey Nsamba with only 11 votes.

“It is the dawn of a new era. We are going to build the sport to a level that can motivate more people to join it, “said Dipu after beating Okee whom he accused of promising a lot and delivering nothing while letting the stewards continue to earn peanuts.

In other positions, Shemmy Senkatuka was elected vice president by defeating Ken Kitariko and Kees Kagolo.

Jeff Kabagamba was re-elected Assistant Vice President Motorsport – beating Leon Ssenyange.

Leila Mayanja was elected to the management committee after defeating Reynolds Kibira as secretary general.

Ernest Zziwa was re-elected assistant secretary general while

Kisitu Mayanja will be the next assistant vice-president of motorcycles after outpacing George Semakula and Joseph Mwangala.

The post of Vintage Vice President was left vacant after candidate Hussein Kato failed to meet the requirements.

Dipu is one of the founders of the Uganda Motorsports Club (UMOSPOC) and used to drive for the Crane Bank Rally Team.

He retired from sport in 2015.

Dipu, a rally ace whose Mitsubishi Lance Evo 4 was one of the cars that excited motorsport fans during the most competitive era of sport in the late 1990s and early 2000s, says that ‘It will return the Federation to the motorsport drivers who should be at the heart of the running, arguing that what is missing is unity among the drivers.

comments

advertisement