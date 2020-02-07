advertisement

LONDON – Britain has appointed career diplomat Karen Pierce as its new ambassador to the United States, the first woman to hold the US post, with the task of strengthening relations with London’s closest ally after Brexit.

Pierce, 60, a former ambassador to Afghanistan, replaces Kim Darroch who resigned last July after US President Donald Trump labeled him “stupid” and “cunning” after issuing confidential memoranda in which he had called her incompetent administration of the American president.

“It is a time of great opportunities for friendship between the United Kingdom and the US, and I am delighted that Karen Pierce will present this exciting new chapter in our relationship,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement.

advertisement

“We are proud to be sending such an extraordinary diplomat to Washington, and I heartily congratulate her on her appointment.”

Pierce is currently Britain’s Ambassador to the United Nations in New York and Permanent Representative to the UN Security Council.

Relations between Britain and the United States, which both sides often describe as a “special relationship”, have fluctuated since Trump took office in 2017.

He criticized Johnson’s predecessor Theresa May for handling Brexit and has had disputes over Iran, plans for a tax on digital companies and more recently Britain’s decision to allow Chinese firm Huawei to play a role in building its 5G mobile phone network.

However, both allies have said ties are strong and the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last week Britain would be “at the top of the line” for a post-Brexit trade deal with the United States.

Pierce began her career in the Foreign Office in 1981 and was Britain’s ambassador to Afghanistan between 2015 and 2016.

She has also served as Permanent Representative to the United Kingdom Mission to the World Trade Organization among other international organizations.

“I am honored to have been asked to represent the United Kingdom in the US I think is the single most important relationship of the United Kingdom,” she said in a statement. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)

advertisement