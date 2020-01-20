advertisement

When the overarching question during the men’s fashion month was: “What does it mean to be a man?”, Maria Grazia Chiuri’s couture show Dior Spring 2020 asked some of her own questions.

What if women ruled the world?

Would God be female?

advertisement

Would men and women be the same?

The collection was unveiled today on the site of the Paris Rodin Museum in a huge site-specific inflatable boat by American feminist artist Judy Chicago. It was titled The Female Divine.

The above questions were asked about hand-embroidered banners that hung from the ceiling like self-made protest posters. They were also designed by the artist and made by women in a school in India to support the district’s female students.

connected

In Chicago’s most famous installation, The Dinner Party, hand-painted plates with women’s volvas were shown. Although these were made extremely tastefully, they may still have been somewhat extreme for Dior Couture’s customer. The giant rubber dinghy was closer in shape to a female reproductive system if the biology class served us properly.

According to the show’s recordings, the collection was “a tribute to a (female) ancestor beyond the idea of ​​conception.” So the message behind the show was that a woman is more than just a womb.

Activism has been a trademark of the Chiuri since Dior’s inception. You will remember the “We Should All Be Feminists” t-shirts in their very first collection in 2016, the “Global Sisterhood” versions in the fall of 19 and the “Non, Non et Non” of the fall of 18 the anniversary was marked by the 1968 Paris student protests that inspired the collection.

Today Chiuri celebrated the female form with goddess dresses (and tuxedo costumes) and was inspired by the ancient Greek peplos robe and the classic depictions of the Greek goddess Athena.

They were wrapped with braided cords that were reflected in the ropes or leather fabrics of the show’s flat sandals. Wheat ears, another important collection motif that symbolizes a woman’s creative power, appeared as dramatic pieces of jewelry and also adorned some of the shoes.

For the last look, this was a dress with an ornate circle around the womb. More subtle than a protest t-shirt, but just as powerful.

Here’s another question: Which celebrity who makes a statement will be the first to wear it on the red carpet? Elisabeth Moss, Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Chastain? It’s over for you

Want more?

The best sneaker street style at Paris Men’s Fashion Week

From ugly sandals to square toes: 13 fashion and shoe trends that everyone will wear in 2020

How genderless fashion changed the 2010s

advertisement