In recent years, the University of Calgary women’s basketball team has taken greater steps in its development, to the point where the question can legitimately be asked: Is this the year of Dino?

Not since 1989 have Dinos raised the emblematic Bronze Baby as a U Sports lead – the last time they reached the final was in 2000, when they lost to Victoria.

But as they enter the top-ranked team in the country, the Saskatchewan Huskies, they do so as a second-team squad, having gone undefeated in 14 games and hanging on the door of high-profile sports society.

For Damian Jennings, the head coach in season eight, patience is being rewarded – so far – properly.

“It was a great trip,” said Jennings, a U.K. native. He joined Dinos after the London 2012 Olympics. “When I first started, it was about injecting a cultural transformation because we wanted a better expression, and we managed to finish fourth in the country and go to nationals There was an answer. Then we had the ups and downs of the injuries, the ups and downs of the recruits that didn’t come in. But we managed to build great people.

“We’re very proud of our culture and we’re also proud of the message. Most of the time, it’s the players that do the recruiting. Our facilities are as good as anywhere, the quality of our staff … it has helped build where we are. now. “

Jennings has benefitted from a team whose staffing has not changed much over the past few seasons, giving him a fifth straight year in 2019-20. This experience extends among a number of players, none more so than Erin McIntosh.

McIntosh is a 5-foot-11 wing from William Aberhart who, during her haunting career, has become the leader she was meant to be.

“It’s cool to do it in the fifth year; it’s harder than I would expect,” McIntosh admitted. “You understand physically, mentally it’s difficult. My body is finally trying to get on a little bit, but I’m proud to have been a part of it for five years.

“I think we were always competitive,” she continued. “We just haven’t done it all. We still don’t have it. Nothing is guaranteed or safe. But we’ve had good maturity, especially the last three years, and that has allowed us to grow and become more good. “

Jennings agreed that crossing the wind was a big factor.

“You have to look at the series of events that have gone on,” he described. “Two years ago we were in the national championship, losing to eventual winners by eight or 10 points. Then next year we just miss going back. And now we’re heading in the right direction. It was a work in progress. Staff. our coach has been together a little longer, our players have been together a little longer. ”

He has also stretched the long recruiting arm, taking players from wherever possible. This year includes Latvia and Spain.

“It’s interesting to me because you don’t have it in the US or Europe,” Jennings explained. “You don’t recruit; your catchment area is your recruits. It’s not about getting out of town; it’s called the hunter. You’re not allowed to do it. So it’s been a new experience for me, recruiting too far and deciding who we want to be.

“We look close to home first, like Mya Proctor for example. A centenary first year with us and she was probably our playmaker in the last game against Winnipeg. Here she is building her craft and what recruiting great for us. But we’re also prepared to go as far as St. John’s or Vancouver or Europe … whatever it takes to get the best athletes with the right character. “

Liene Stalidzane, from Jelgava, Latvia, was made aware of Dino’s program by former assistant coach Kristaps Petrovs, also from Latvia.

“At first, I was curious because I didn’t know anything about Canadian basketball,” the 5-foot-8 guard said. “But the more I talked to Damian and Matt (assistant coach Spencer), the more I got interested in him and that’s why I’m here.”

Jennings points to the growth of players like Stalidzane as another staple.

“Liene Stalidzane, when you look at it statistically, it has improved dramatically,” he said. “Erin McIntosh came to us averaging four to six minutes in her first year and now she’s a second-team star. We like to preach as a development program and they are great examples.

“Next year will be Bobby-Jos (Colburn) and Katie Uphams of the world and Reyna Crawford. Most of the people watching us know we’re 12 deep in every game.”

This weekend, the number one set up against the number two already has a built-in tape. Holding a lid on twitter can be easier said than done.

“I think someone would be lying if they said it wasn’t extra,” Jennings admitted. “We’re going to their gym, we’re in second place. The pressure is on them a little more than it’s on us. But the ambitions are in common. They want to win a national title. We want to win one National title. Before you can do that, you have to reach the conference finals. Do these games matter? Of course they do because whoever gets the top seed will wait to play. “

“We focus on the next game, the next game, whatever is in front of us,” McIntosh suggested. “I think we’re doing a pretty good job of talking about where we want to be and our goals. I think it’s healthy to talk about our goals. We know what we want and just have to go out and get it .

“It definitely feeds into things. We know them very well. But I think going inside is just a weekend. Yesterday before practice I told the girls – just a week but better. Let’s go and have a good “.”

He added: “Of course, we’re really pumped to go out there to play the number one team in Canada. But I think for us, we shouldn’t let it get into our heads. It’s the same game we always play. and we can’t bring it down. Sometimes when you’re very excited, it can go two ways. In a sense, we are the subjects; we have nothing to lose. “

