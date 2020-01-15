advertisement

January 15, 2020 Johnna Crider

advertisement

The Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y may look somewhat the same, but they are not the same vehicle. Some may not realize that or else choose to believe. Twitter user Alter Viggo has helped put things in perspective for some who might be confused.

The Tesla Model 3 and Y are not the same car. Bear logic says they are the same because there is no demand. But if you look closely, there are very important differences between them despite sharing 70% of the parts. The most important agreement is insane demand. $ TSLA $ TSLAQ pic.twitter.com/St0jlrQqJ5

– Alter Viggo (@AlterViggo) January 14, 2020

He shares a gif image of both Model 3 and Y and follows it up with another tweet that separates the images and shows the differences. In the frame of the Model 3, the rigid structure is on the right side of the frame, while it is in the frame of the Model Y at the top.

Another point that Alter Viggo makes is that when Model Y deliveries begin, they will add to the high demand for Model 3. The price of Model Y is higher than that of Model 3 due to the extra space, the larger size and the hatchback. Alter Viggo emphasizes that many will still opt for the range and low price of the Model 3, not to mention the sportier driving dynamics.

What am I saying?! You don’t even have to look so carefully to see clear structural and design differences.

If bears cannot take the time for basic DD and visit https://t.co/ULcB8BagKF

andhttps: //t.co/uYzCeWfzGn

they deserve to lose everything. $ TSLA $ TSLAQ

– Alter Viggo (@AlterViggo) January 15, 2020

It is clear to me that these are two very different vehicles, but some may think that they are the same superficially. I think the Model Y is a cross between the Model 3 and Model X because of its height. It has the face of the Model 3 but the height of the Model X (almost).

Most supporters of Tesla know the difference between models 3 and Model Y, but the average consumer may not. When I first became involved with the Tesla community, I didn’t know what Tesla was until I finally became acquainted with them from personal experience and followed the company closely. Anyone who is not a car junkie can fall for the lie “It’s the same car”. Hopefully this article and the tweets from Alter Viggo can help clarify.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Johnna Crider Johnna Crider is a Baton Rouge artist, collector of precious stones and minerals and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. In 2018, Elon Musk advised her to “Believe in the Good.”

Tesla is one of the many good things to believe in. You can find Johnna on Twitter









advertisement