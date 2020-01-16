advertisement

Basically, it depends.

Belly fat is a shortcoming of many, but given the huge amount of nutrition information, finding the best diet to fight the stubborn visceral fat that we store in our midst isn’t always easy.

So here are the five key areas you need to work on to get rid of your belly fat once and for all.

1. Go to calorie control

From the available nutritional studies, the most powerful studies suggest that ultimately reduced-calorie diets support abdominal fat loss. This would indicate that any diet will work as long as it creates a calorie deficit where you consume 200-300 fewer calories than you consistently need. One of the easiest ways to do this without constantly having to monitor calories is to take at least one snack from your daily diet and make the evening easy with a small piece of meat or protein and 2-3 cups of vegetables. Here you lose at least 200-300 calories a day without having to adhere to a strict regime.

2. Drop the snacks

The more you eat, even a cup of coffee with milk or a piece of fruit, the more insulin you release from the pancreas to control blood sugar levels. A high level of insulin can lead to a hormonal disorder called insulin resistance over time, which deposits fat especially in the abdominal area. Again, this means that the fewer times you eat each day, the less insulin you release and the less likely you are to store extra fat in the middle. In terms of food, this means three meals a day, no snacks.

3. Eat more calcium-rich dairy products

There is a growing body of research that has consistently shown that consuming 3-4 servings of calcium-rich dairy products helps reduce belly fat directly. It is believed that calcium can help mobilize fat reserves for burning, while the high protein content of milk can in turn maintain muscle mass if calories are limited. This doesn’t mean that you can eat a large latte three times a day, but that a few servings of whole milk or yogurt are likely to only improve your weight loss.

4. Portions are everything

A key aspect of calorie control is closely monitoring portions. Those who control calories to aid abdominal fat loss have been shown to simply use their hands and fingers to keep an eye on portion control. This means that no food needs to be weighed or measured, but that meals are kept to a size that is no bigger than a hand. Protein is the size of the palm of your hand and extras like sauces and cheese are one or two fingers. Not too scientific, but easy to understand in real life.

5. Concentrate on the fiber

The fiber contained in whole grains, vegetables, fruit, nuts and seeds is not only important for our digestive health, it has also been shown that specially soluble fiber in oats, legumes and fruit helps reduce belly fat over time. Dietary fiber is believed to play a role in lowering insulin levels, but also in binding extra fat and aiding in the body’s excretion. In terms of food, this means that our daily diet should aim to eat a piece of fruit, a serving of legumes, and lots of vegetables at least every other day. If you can’t tolerate the heavy fiber in some foods, you can also supplement your diet with soluble fiber over powder that can be incorporated into shakes and cheeks.

