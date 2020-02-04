advertisement

Here’s the story of this band: After years of working as a support act for country star Dierks Bentley, the struggling 90s country band Hot Country Knights have finally made it and are on their own headlining tour at clubs in the all over the country year.

But that’s just a story. The band actually consists of Bentley and members of his touring band: Bentley is the group’s Douglas “Big Rhythm Doug”, the over-the-top front man with a mullet wig and tight jeans. The group consists of various members of his touring band – bassist Trevor Travis, guitarist Marty Ray “Rayro” Roburn, keytar / fiddle player Terotej “Terry” Dvoraczekynski, steel guitarist Barry Van Ricky and drummer Monte Montgomery – as well as special guests.

The band will begin the 13-day tour on April 7th at the House of Blues in San Diego and show the show on April 8th at Wiltern in Los Angeles.

Tickets will be available from Friday, February 7th, 10:00 a.m. on LiveNation.com. There’s also a very special $ 99 VIP package that includes a dance lesson with the band, early entry to the venue, and exclusive merchandise that can be purchased at hotcountryknights.com/hcktour2020.

The group includes classic country songs from the 90s and has written some originals, including “Pick Her Up” with Travis Kick and “Asphalt”.

We met with Douglason last year before Bentley’s sold-out Burning Man tour in Irvine stopped and learned that he really just wanted his wages.

“Brooks & Dunn stole all their trains from Hot Country Knights,” he said during the chat. “Garth Brooks and Tracy Lawrence too.”

NASCAR is king in the Knights and Douglason is a die-hard fan of Dale Earnhardt Sr. During this tour the band will make a very special stop on April 25th at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama to give their first concert in the field.

