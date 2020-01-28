advertisement

The Super Bowl is just a few days away and the hardcore Kansas City Chiefs fan has the ultimate bobblehead for the team and its supporters. Bad Luck Chuck has partnered with the Bobblehead National Hall of Fame to launch its own collection. Watch and comment below!

This morning, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a limited edition bobblehead with Kansas City chiefs super fan Charles Penn – otherwise known as “Bad Luck Chuck” – which went viral when chefs race at Super Bowl LIV in Miami. Bobbleheads are produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in collaboration with “Bad Luck Chuck”.

On a base bearing his now famous nickname, the bobblehead presents “Bad Luck Chuck” sitting on his sofa in front of his television, arms outstretched. He wears a shirt that says, “BAD CHUCK CHUCK – DO IT FOR THE KINGDOM” with his knitted cap.

The bobbleheads, which will be individually numbered, are only available through the Bobblehead National Hall of Fame and the museum’s online store. They are entering production now and are expected to ship in May. Bobbleheads cost $ 25 each, plus a flat shipping fee of $ 8 per order.

Penn, a 31-year-old Missouri postal worker and lifelong Chiefs fan who is known to lose the Chiefs when he is there, went to the AFC divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans after spending $ 258 on a ticket. When the Chiefs fell 21-0 in the first quarter (and later 24-0), Penn tweeted a video of himself leaving Arrowhead Stadium in hopes of reversing his team’s fortune. In the 31-second video, he said he was heading back to the second half of the comforts of home. The Chiefs then scored 42 unanswered points en route to one of the biggest comeback wins in NFL playoff history.

Penn’s video has over a million views and nearly 9,000 subscribers thanks to her new celebrity status. With quarterback Patrick Mahomes jokingly encouraging him to “watch the next home game,” Penn did not attend the AFC championship game the following week. Instead, he watched the Chiefs beat the Tennessee Titans from their home as Head & Shoulders, one of Mahomes’ sponsors, gave Penn the best night before. With Kansas City in the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years, locating Penn for the Chiefs-49ers will be a playing time decision.

“I never thought I would have a bobblehead of me, but when the Hall of Fame and Museum approached me about it, I thought it was a great idea,” said Charles. “As long as the fans keep them away from the stadium, I think it will become a lucky charm that will bring us many victories for years to come.”

“We were delighted that Bad Luck Chuck was as excited about the bobblehead idea as we were when we contacted him last week,” said Phil Sklar, co-founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. “We think it will be an extremely popular bobblehead for fans in the Kansas City area and beyond – we just ask that you keep it at home or at your office and not bring it to games to avoid any potential bad luck. Team! “

