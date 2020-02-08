advertisement

Diego Simeone has challenged Atletico Madrid to show that it is “alive” when it resumes LaLiga duties against Granada on Saturday.

Atleti’s season threatens to derail a little more than a month into the new year after a miserable series of results that was not disturbed by a number of key injuries.

Five games without a win, including a penalty shootout loss to Real Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana final and a Copa del Rey 1-2 loss to Cultural Leonesa, left Simeone with only LaLiga and the Champions League as potential trophies.

The club is by no means the favorite for success in both competitions, being 13 points ahead of Madrid in the top division and having to face Liverpool in the last 16 in Europe.

Simeone, who now sees every remaining game as a final, wants his players to show off their skills in the crucial weeks of their season.

“We all have finals,” he told reporters on Friday. “We have a challenge and an important responsibility. We will compete with very good teams.

“We don’t go beyond the game, we always believed in it. I expect a full stadium that understands the situation of the team and the situation of the championship. That is the most important thing.” “

When asked about Madrid and Barcelona Copas leaving this week, he added: “I am very respectful of each team and do not comment on situations in which we are not involved. I am just thinking about improving myself and out of it to come out dynamically, which is not a good thing. We have to show that we are alive. “

The good news for Atleti is that striker Diego Costa and midfielder Koke are about to return.

Costa has had a marginal back problem since November, while Koke has only played once since December 14 due to hamstring problems.

Simeone is hoping for a proven scorer’s comeback, and a creative midfielder can boost his attack.

“He’s coming back. We’ll see if he can play from the start,” he said of Koke.

“Technically, he’s a different soccer player, he sees more than the others and we have more opportunities to create opportunities when he’s on the field.

“Diego Costa started training this week. He is looking forward to returning and the doctors will give the all-clear when it is appropriate.

“It is important for the group [to have him back] and when he comes back we will have a player who has always given us a lot.”

