Christie Blatchford, a powerful public voice through nearly five decades of journalism, has died after being diagnosed with cancer in November.

Blatchford was one of Canada’s foremost writers, having been a leading journalist in each of Toronto’s daily newspapers, a blocker for women in sports reporting, a war correspondent, and a columnist known for his mix of fierce of rigor and tenderness.

She was 68 years old.

Blatchford spent two seasons as a columnist in the Navy, including one of the first editorial staff hired when the newspaper was created in 1998. Her latest column in the Post and Postmedia chain was published on October 22, expressing her perplexity that Justin Trudeau was re-elected.

She started at the Globe and Mail in 1973, billed as Canada’s first female columnist. She moved to the Toronto Star in 1977 as a feature and news writer and then to the Toronto Sun in 1982 as a columnist.

Blatchford passionately sampled crime victims, Canadian soldiers, Canadian athletes – particularly the Olympians – and publicly obsessed with law and order issues. In court, sitting in the front row, she would be ruthlessly kidnapped in the tissues, crying as she chronicled child abuse and neglect. And then she made readers cry as they read her account of the injustices.

Christie Mary Blatchford was born in Rouyn-Noranda, a city in northwest Quebec, built around a copper mine and moved to Toronto when she was in high school, with her parents, Ross and Kathleen, and brother Les. Her father managed local skating rinks in both Rouyn-Noranda and Toronto, but Blatchford said the newspapers were something of a “family business”. Her grandfather, Andy Lytle, was a prominent sports writer for the Toronto Star and Vancouver Sun, and that uncle, Tommy Lytle, was a long-time star news editor. When she left Ryerson University, she was named a senior journalism graduate.

In journalism, Blatchford was aggressively competitive.

She fought hard to be first and to be fair and for her stories to sound. Not just to read well, but to resonate deeper than stories from its competitors

She was enraged when an important story she was working on was not receiving the attention it deserved in the newspaper and engaged with editors on the issue with little content.

At the end of each day during the trial for the 2010 murder of Colonel Russell Williams, she could be heard on the phone at an Italian restaurant in Belleville, Ont., Speaking with her editor at the Globe. Most everyone at the restaurant heard her when she was told her story wasn’t planned on the front page.

A waiter turned and grafted on the blue belt she released during the call and, moreover, shortly thereafter. Her story appeared on the front page the next day. This had long been the Blatchford style.

In 1977, a copy editor at the Globe made changes and cuts to her sports column without consulting her, and the next day she called her rival the Toronto Star. She started writing for the Star very soon.

It wasn’t just about the ego. She cared deeply about the stories she worked on, the people in them, and the issues they discovered, and she wanted others to take care of her as well. The front page was where stories came out that people needed to notice.

However, it did not only save energy in the newsroom clashes.

She spent more energy on gathering news than most, if not all, of those around her. When an aggressive, keen reporter arrived five o’clock in the morning to get good access to a high-profile litigation, Blatchford had already been at the top of the line for an hour.

She sacrificed a lot for her stories.

When she was a young reporter, people joked that she didn’t work in the newsroom, she lived in it. Her journey on a moment’s notice was frequent and far-fetched. Two marriages ended in divorce. She had no children but treated her bull terrier, Obie, who recently predeceased her, as her child.

In 2006 she was in Kandahar, Afghanistan, covering the war while involved with the Second Canadian Infantry of Princess Patricia I.

“She showed to all of us that there was no very remote or harsh place for her to live with us, no very dangerous situation, no very harsh or crude Canadian soldier for her not to win with her unique justice , rigor and impeccable common sense, “said Col. Ian Hope, who commanded the battalion.

Blatchford spent weeks in the northern Kandahar Mountains with soldiers firing on Taliban groups.

“Months after a slow month, she accompanied us through firefighters, assaults and ambushes, witnessing the strongest fighting Canadians they have seen since Korea, and presenting extremely vivid and accurate reports.”

Recently Blatchford said she appreciated her time in Afghanistan.

“The deepest stories of my life, for sure, the ones that made the most sense to me at the time and now, are Afghanistan,” she said in November. “It was scary, so raw and so important at the time, that nothing else would match that experience. I wanted to be with the soldiers, I wanted fear, I wanted excitement, everything.”

Her experiences with soldiers and their families are detailed in one of her five non-fiction books, Fifteen Days: Stories of Bravery, Friendship, Life and Death from Within the New Canadian Army, which won the Governor’s literary title of General in 2008.

Many people called it “Blatch”. She did too when leaving emails or starting phone conversations.

Blatchford connected with the people in her stories in unconventional ways. In some cases, she would embrace them and befriend them beyond the bounds of journalism. At a lengthy trial, one witness became so attached to him that he managed to grab his hand for support, while nervously climbing the aisle to testify.

Another, a survivor of childhood bullying, telephoned him in the middle of the night after his testimony in court against his former teacher at Upper Canada College. He had become a cocaine addict after leaving home when his father did not believe him, he had said during his two days in residence.

On the phone at 1am, he told Blatchford he needed the money. Well, she asked. Seventy dollars, he replied. Blatchford told her address and gave her $ 70 when she reached her doorstep.

Although seen as “tough on crime” in her copy, she once hired John Struthers, a Toronto lawyer, to defend a man accused of serious arson. “She believed in it,” Struthers said. “Christie had a very good heart.” The man was released and Blatchford helped him get back on his feet and find refuge.

She was generous with colleagues as well, especially with those less experienced than herself.

She often spoke eloquently with a judge on behalf of the media in court or said a court clerk was willing to transfer public information. She shared resources or pledged reporters with people who trusted her, even reporters with other media. Sometimes.

She would often help young reporters, displaying her familiar madness.

Many journalists saw her as a role model.

“She was a role model for knowing how to put your faith in your truths and not worry about reactions, not worry about how people respond,” said Jen Gerson, a freelance journalist and former Post correspondent. “She was impatient and had no idea of ​​her views. It was inspiring to me. “

In recent years, Blatchford has focused more on political commentary on the Post. She wrote columns and appeared in videos featuring her stubborn attitude and conservative views that were often polarizing. She was loved by many readers – who flooded the newspaper with cards and good wishes when they learned about her cancer – but was also visibly abused on social media.

She didn’t seem to care, and continued to post pictures on Twitter with the dogs she met on her extensive trips. There was never a dog he could not love.

Anne Marie Owens, a former editor-in-chief at the Post, said Blatchford struck a nerve with readers.

“She ignited visceral responses. No one was on the fence about Christie. They either loved her or hated her. She was never for middle ground,” Owens said. “She had the most consistent moral compass of anyone I’ve ever encountered. Look at her entire body of work and you’ll see a line that goes through everything she was dedicated to and that she cared deeply about.”

Blatchford was also an astounding host.

She enjoyed throwing big holidays. In 1998, to celebrate the launch of the new National Post, she hosted a noisy mess in her home still spoken by those who were there, and by those who claimed to be.

In the early days of the Post, recently hired reporters gathered at a restaurant to eat and drink and get to know each other. In the end, after everyone regrettably wanted what they owed, Blatchford pulled out her newly issued corporate credit card. “Let’s break this conclusion,” she said, snatching everyone’s bill. “Let’s see what bastards are made of,” she told the editors.

For the Post’s 20th anniversary in 2018, she hosted another big celebration at a Toronto pub reserved for her for the occasion. People were greeted with shots of drinks and snacks and an open bar, even the sole gum, all of which were personally placed by Blatchford on a bill that could have covered a wedding reception.

Blatchford’s determination extends beyond journalism.

She was a keen runner and climber, fit most standards, petite, even. But she got it in her head a few years ago she would like to throw on some dress sizes.

In short, she worked her way from wearing size 8 to settling into a size 4 right off the shelf. And it remained that way, which pleased her, said his friend and journalist Sam Pazzano, a veteran court reporter for the Toronto Sun.

“There is another evidence of her discipline. He took flight lessons, was a life guard, played basketball, ran marathons. She was patient in everything she did, “he said.

Shortly before he was diagnosed with lung cancer, Blatchford had been in Scotland climbing Ben Nevis, the highest mountain in the British Isles.

She showed no symptoms while climbing; no shortness of breath or cough. Upon arriving home, however, she had a back pain. She learned she had lung cancer that metastasized to the bones in her back and hip before it was discovered.

She had a hip replacement and what she liked to call a “tube” embedded in her thigh – which “hurt like a mother,” she said at the time – and underwent radiation therapy, chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

Blatchford died at a Toronto hospital this morning; a circle of close friends and family formed a vigil in bed.

Even while in the hospital, her health was declining, she talked about her next assignment and remained true to her competitive nature.

“She had every intention of covering the trial of the Yonge Street van attack this spring,” said Rob Roberts, editor-in-chief of the National Post. “And she wanted to make sure she was the leading writer in history.

“She would have written the definitive account of the trial, equal parts empathetic and just angry; that’s what she did.”

Blatchford had also wanted to write a column, and only a column, on the “funny side of cancer”.

She never got that chance.

