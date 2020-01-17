advertisement

Everyone has a favorite quote from “ Die Hard, ” whether it’s Alan Rickman or Bruce Willis – or even Argyle, the limousine driver who speaks softly from the back.

For Jeb Stuart, “Die Hard” was just another job. When we spoke to him before his master class on the action scenario at the IFI, the man behind one of the greatest action movies ever made had an idea in mind: to play a game of golf when he is here. “Since I have been here for” Valhalla “,” the new Netflix spin-off series on “Vikings” which he is now working on as executive producer, “I haven’t had a chance to play, so I hope soon . “

It seems strange to think of the person who brought films like “The Fugitive”, “Another 48. Hrs”, and “Die Hard” to live with such life and death scenarios wants to spend his free time hitting a ball around a of course but it is there. For all the grotesque lines pronounced by action icons like Harrison Ford, Bruce Willis or Nick Nolte, Stuart’s voice is warm, friendly and not at all what you would expect. When he talks about writing the culmination of “ Die Hard, ” or how they staged some of the trendy action backdrops, there’s a sense of calm and order that betrays what comes out on the screen.

“I tend to favor more character-driven action, as opposed to, say, Marvel, where it’s the number of tens of thousands we can get out there,” says Stuart. “That’s when it becomes a mind blowing game. I had never written an action movie before” Die Hard “, and even though I grew up as a fan of Clint Eastwood movies, these movies are all really character-oriented. character in a situation that you feel you are in suspense for, these are elements of suspense. It only works if you care about the character. That’s why you care about Harrison Ford in ” The Fugitive “. What we were able to do in” Die Hard “” is to base it on human experience. “

This is something that has been missing in action movies for the past few years, and it’s telling that action movies like these are still referenced to this day. “Over the years, I’ve gravitated towards new types of action, but really, it’s the character,” reiterates Jeb. “I mean, yes, fine, Marvel movies are great,” he concedes, “but there are no issues. I’m not worried about these people.”

“I like a” John Wick “project.” The Matrix “, for me, was a serial serial song. Again, I love these characters – and I’m not a science fiction guy at all! It’s really hard to work in one of the major genres today because, you know, my daughter is very passionate about horror, she can tell you everything about Japanese horror movies. I wouldn’t dare to enter the world of horror without having a guide like that, and with social media, movies are just killed before they even hit a theater or streaming platform. “

“The horror,” he concludes, “affects us differently. The suspense is the same.”

