Once again, social networks are shocked. And like on other occasions, trying to take a selfie in safe, dangerous places ended the life of a model of just 21 years of age.

There have been several times that Instagrammer who want to add followers based on “unique” photos lose their lives due to the high risk of being able to take such a picture.

In this case it was called a British model Madalyn Davis Who lost their lives? A death that of course more than touched Irina Shayk and the rest of the top models.

Madalyn Davis dies on a cliff

In this case, the tragic accident occurred in diamond bay. Australia, An area where there are many cliffs and where those who visit it always try to get good pictures.

So Madison tried, but slipped and fell with fatal consequences. They report from several English and Australian media that the rescue workers regained their lifeless bodies four hours later after their friends’ immediate warnings of emergencies and a comprehensive search.

A new death has prompted the region’s authorities to send another warning. Among other things, because a few months ago a death occurred under identical circumstances.

As expected, the networks turned upside down with a variety of support messages for the family they chose Madalyns Account now private. In any case, the messages were numerous, from friends and friends of the model to supporters who had to read the tragic news.

We’ll see if this unfortunate accident now helps raise the awareness of those looking for these types of selfies in dangerous locations.

