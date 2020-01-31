advertisement

Beyoncé’s masterful marketing for her Ivy Park x Adidas Collection leads to selling the line in minutes. Although it could be difficult for the masses to get their hands on, she offered it to some of her famous friends. We are talking about Meg Thee Stallion, La La, Kim Kardashian, Janelle Monae, Yara Shahidi and Diddy. Diddy? Not enough.

An orange box showed up at Diddy’s house, but it wasn’t for him. It was for his twins with Kim Porter. However, Diddy only realized after dancing, rejoiced, and started filming a video of himself peeling off the tangerine curtain.

advertisement

It’s pretty hilarious and rewarding because none of us have received the Ivy Park x Adidas Collection Is. Discover other celebrities who have received Beyoncé’s orange box on social networks:

18 photos

RELATED STORIES:

Beyonce sent these celebrities her Ivy Park x Adidas collection and they are super hype

Popeyes sells their own ivy merch and we can’t help Stan

HelloBeautiful Radio

Our staff have chosen their favorite stations, listen …

advertisement