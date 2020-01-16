advertisement

Bad Boy Records CEO Diddy is happy-happy right now. Music tycoon reacts to late protector Notorious B.I.G. be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Key facts: This week, Puff Daddy shared hilarious images of himself realizing the huge achievement.

Key details: A compatriot from New York on Thursday Busta Rhymes celebrated epic achievement with a greeting to Biggie Smalls.

See this post on Instagram

The God The Notorious BIG was officially inducted into the ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME !!! Congratulations to the ICONIC / LEGENDARY NOTORIOUS BIG !!

A post shared by Busta Rhymes (@bustarhymes) on January 16, 2020 at 4:07 am PST

See this post on Instagram

The Notorious B.I.G. will be inducted into the 2020 class of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. . (Peep # SOHH.com every hour for the latest news!) #SOHHNews #HipHop #RapNews #MustRead #MusicNews # 50Cent #Drake #LilWayne #KodakBlack #CashMoney #Future #YoungThug #NickiMinaj #CardiB #MigKiOFFVO #Quavo #NipseyHussle #JAYZ #LilUziVert #Biggie

A message shared by SOHH (@sohhdotcom) on January 15, 2020 at 9:11 am PST

Wait, there is more: Back in October 2019, B.I.G. joins a range of people inducted into music, including Nine inch nails, Whitney Houston, Depeche Mode, the Doobie brothers, and T. Rex.

The latest musical icons #WhitneyHouston and #NotoriousBIG are among the 16 acts nominated for the class @rockhall 2020. https://t.co/RkzXxYCMc0

– WSYX ABC 6 (@ wsyx6) October 15, 2019

Before you leave: A few months ago, Puff Daddy campaigned for Biggie on social media to be considered for induction.

See this post on Instagram

1993 .. The rehabilitation of Sean Combs !!!!! Make sure you Google Biggie and vote it in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. VOTE EVERYDAY!

A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on November 5, 2019 at 8:46 a.m. PST

Post Diddy loses his head in Hilarious Notorious B.I.G. Hall of Fame Celebration Clip: “Biggie You Did It, You Did It Motherf ** ker!” Appeared first.

