Three years after white supremacist violence, a counter-protester left dead and dozens injured in Charlottesville, Virginia, state governor Ralph Northam declared a temporary state of emergency before a pro weapons at the Richmond State Capitol on MLK Day in 2020.

Some Snopes.com readers have asked if the emergency order was real. It was.

Protests at this Capitol are reportedly an annual event known as the Lobby Day, during which “citizen activists, including those on both sides of the gun debate, converge on the Capitol to address questions directly to legislators. ”This year was different, however, because for the first time in a generation, voters turned the Virginia legislature to a Democratic majority. Lawmakers have said they will take the opportunity to pass gun regulations, triggering a conservative response.

The organizer of the January 20 rally is a self-proclaimed extremist, but had declared his intention to keep the event peaceful. Nevertheless, Northam expressed concern over fears that armed militiamen are planning to “storm the capital”.

Tactical demonstrators dressed in equipment and armed with weapons gathered outside the security perimeters, but no violence was reported during the rally. The authorities estimated the number of participants at around 22,000.

Prior to the event, the FBI had arrested six men believed to be linked to a white supremacist organization known as the “Base” in Delaware, Maryland and Georgia. Three of these men are said to have discussed the opening of fire during the weapons gathering in Richmond in order to create chaos.

The decree prohibited firearms on Capitol grounds and activated emergency services, noting: “The events in Charlottesville, Virginia, have shown what can happen when peaceful protests are diverted by those who enter the Commonwealth and do not value the importance of peaceful assembly. We lost three Virginians. We must take every precaution to prevent this from happening again. “

The decree also noted that some of the information gathered by law enforcement echoed feelings in the days leading up to Charlottesville: “Available information suggests that a significant number of these protesters should come from outside the Commonwealth , could be armed and as their aim not of peaceful assembly but of violence, riot and insurrection. “

In August 2017, white supremacist demonstrators gathered in Charlottesville for a “Let’s Unite the Right” rally. Three people died during the event, including counter-protester Heather Heyer, who was struck by a car driven by a white supremacist who struck him in a crowd. Two Virginia state soldiers were killed when the helicopter they flew to watch the crowd crashed.

