Today’s new episode of The Bachelor has proven to be crazy, and you mostly have Alayah Benavidez for that. She was the center of most of the drama over the course of these two hours, largely due to the allegation that she was fake and had deliberately hidden her relationship with Victoria P. so that she could become part of the series that is progressing.

But Alayah deliberately revealed something and got involved in some tricks – we just don’t know why she thought she knew Victoria was a big deal when Caelynn and Hannah Brown knew each other last season and they pulled a lot of drama out of it. Production doesn’t care!

Well, here’s the crazy thing – although we sent Alayah home at the end of today’s episode, we wondered if he was considering bringing her back.

If we go on now, the drama could shift and suddenly be about someone else – Victoria Fuller. Why? It’s just that she made an appointment with Chase Rice, who should appear on her date! In a world where the show’s producers love all sorts of diabolical things, this must be the craziest thing we’ve ever seen. Just think about how this scenario comes about. It’s one of the strangest things that ever happened, and it even overshadows what happened to Alayah tonight.

We’re not sure if Victoria and Chase have a past that will inevitably keep them from working with Peter, but we’re suddenly very interested in what some of these conversations will look like.

What do you think comes on Bachelor Episode 4?

How do you think the Victoria Chase situation will develop? Share this in the comments now, and stay tuned for more news about the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

