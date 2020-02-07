advertisement

At the start of Snopes.com, I visited an elderly aunt that I hadn’t seen in many years, and I struggled to explain to her what I did for a living that she understood – mainly because she didn’t seem to grasp the concept of what an “urban legend” is. I looked in my memory for an example of an urban legend that she would recognize, and remembering the time and place where she grew up (i.e., the East Coast in the 1930s), I told her asked, “Do you remember Uncle Don?”

Her face immediately lit up. She started saying, “I was listening to the day when …”

My aunt did not need to finish this sentence for me to know what she was referring to, of course. Nor did she need to say anything else for me to know that she was about to feast on me with her personal reminiscence of witnessing an event that never happened.

The legend of “Uncle Don” was the uplifting tale of the era of mass communications ushered in by the advent of broadcasting radio, a technology that created the potential for an offensive remark made in an unattended moment for be heard in real time by thousands of people. geographically distant from the speaker – with potential end-of-career consequences:

The affable host of a children’s radio show finished telling his last story of the day, wished all the young people in his audience a good night and sang his familiar signature song. While the station was on a commercial break, he leaned back in his chair, sighed and said to no one in particular: “There, that oughta hold the little bastards!” Unfortunately for the unhappy host, the engineer was in There was a delay in cutting off the station’s break, and the hostile remark was picked up by the microphone, which was still open, and broadcast to millions of homes. The station was immediately inundated with thousands of telegrams from indignant listeners and the humiliated host was dismissed before the end of the day, never to broadcast again. Disgraced beyond redemption, he lived the rest of his life in the dark and died, an impoverished drunkard, several years later.

Versions of this tale were familiar to many Americans in the mid-20th century, usually told by a person who claimed to have heard the infamous show himself, or who had an older friend or relative. At the very least, almost everyone knew someone who remembered the national uproar caused by the incident or remembered having read about the dismissal of the unhappy host in the newspaper.

This legend seems to have been attributed, at one time or another, to practically everyone who had ever hosted a youth program on radio or television. The adults who grew up in America during the years of radio broadcasting between the world wars tended to name the local child caregiver they listened to or knew best as the culprit. Those who grew up after television became a fixture in American homes were more likely to identify one of the many ubiquitous figures in children’s television as the culprit.

In one of his popular books of urban legends, folklorist Jan Harold Brunvand provided an excellent example of this phenomenon. After devoting a few pages on the legend to letters refuting the idea that this incident took place in a television program “Bozo the Clown”, Brunvand offered his own memories: “To tell the truth, I always thought that host of my own kids’ favorite radio “Happy Hank” (heard in Lansing, Michigan, mid-1940s) said these naughty words in a live microphone. “

Despite the wide variety of radio and television hosts with whom this legend has been associated, over the years a name has been associated with the alleged incident more often and more prominently than any other: Don Carney, known by million young people before television as “Uncle Don.”

As the radio broadcast quickly gained popularity in the early 1920s, commercial stations began to create programs specially designed for children, which led to the rise of many “uncles”, “aunts” and “brothers”. radio, animators who told stories and songs and played sketches with regular characters they invented for a largely preschool audience. These programs are generally broadcast in the hours after school, Saturday morning and early evening during the week. Uncle Donney Carney of WOR station, by far the oldest and best known of these children, was broadcast six days a week for 21 years in an area of ​​seven states, including the metropolis of New York.

Don Carney, born Howard Rice in 1897, was from St. Joseph, Michigan. He left home to join the circus as an acrobat and ended up at vaudeville, where, at the age of 15, he began to use the stage name of Don Carney while playing Irish plays. of stock. He traveled across the Midwest, performing in various stock and repertoire companies before gaining notoriety as a trick pianist who could play by standing on his head. After bouncing from job to job and state to state, Carney finally went to New York, where he got a job at WMCA and WOR radio stations, working as an advertiser, vocal handyman and reserve pianist.

When a toy maker once came to WOR looking for a children’s show to sponsor, Carney was called to audition for them. The routine he developed in a few hours impressed the sponsors, and Don Carney quickly embarked on a new career as a beloved “Uncle Don” host. Its children’s program debuted in September 1928 and lasted almost two decades (until February 1947), broadcast six nights a week from Monday to Saturday. (Carney also repeatedly read the funny ones to his youth audience on Sunday morning.) Uncle Don’s program was a combination of stories and original songs, jokes, advice, personal messages, d ” Anniversary announcements and club news, woven around many commercial messages. .

Before we even begin a discussion on a potential factual basis for this legend, we can already determine that the legacy aspect of the legend – the claim that Uncle Don was fired (and, in some versions, replaced by a her) in response to his alleged carelessness – is clearly untrue.

Don Carney aired day after day, six and sometimes seven days a week, starting in 1928 and ending only when he finally gave up daily broadcasting in 1947. (Even then he continued with WOR as a dedicated DJ playing record children before moving to Miami Beach in 1948 and hosting a weekly children’s show on WKAT until his death in 1954.) His show was never canceled, and it was never pulled airwaves or relieved from his work for any period of time, until his daily spot was finally interrupted by WOR in 1947. Don Carney was never penalized for anything he said as a radio personality on air.

We also note that no contemporary account of Don Carney’s alleged involvement in a “bastard” scandal appeared in the main news or trade publications of the day. The only articles linking Uncle Don’s name to this story did not report it as recent or recent news, but rather related the incident of the last years of his career as an event that would have taken place at one time. indeterminate in the past (a typical model for printed accounts of apocryphal events).

In fact, we know that this rumor of Uncle Don’s “bastards” is false, and we know exactly how it associated with Don Carney. It was an existing legend telling of a number of different children’s programs “uncles” and “big brothers” in the early days of radio broadcasting, and – like a true urban legend – when Uncle Don has finally become the most famous example of this form of radio host, history has gravitated around him and became attached to him permanently.

We know this because in May 1928, several months before Don Carney made his debut as “Uncle Don”, the same story appeared on the front page of the Los Angeles Examiner, told in the first person by a ” Big Brother radio station “identified only as” JK “:

And within a few years (April 1930), the same story was published in the entertainment industry commercial Variety, again attributed to an unidentified children’s radio host who clearly was not Uncle Don . (Carney broadcast from New York, not Philadelphia.) Readers at the time would have assumed that the advertiser referenced here was probably Christopher Graham, known in Philadelphia as Uncle WIP:

His mistake!

A jerky radio announcer at a Philadelphia station lost his job about two weeks ago following a severe reprimand from the station by the Federal Radio Commission. The advertiser had concluded a bedtime story for the children and thought that the power was off. For the benefit of the control room, he added: “I hope it will please little b______.”

It was aired. Within 10 minutes, several protest telegrams, including some (from the Federal Radio Commission), had arrived. Others came later in packages.

Note the many aspects of the improbability of this element. There is a curious lack of details for a report on an event which would have taken place only “two weeks ago”: no specific host has been named, no particular radio station has been identified and no date has been set. was provided, although the incident was believed to be fairly recent. In addition, he postulates that telegrams of protest would have started to arrive at the radio station “within 10 minutes”, as if the listeners of the program (including members of the Federal Radio Commission, who apparently had the facilities and the staff to monitor each program live)) lived a few feet from a telegraph office and had nothing better to do that night than going out the door and sending complaint telegrams.

Unfortunately, once the rumor of “little bastards” was attached to Don Carney, she clung tenaciously to it for the rest of her life (and beyond), reinforced by obviously false accounts which would have documented some thing that never happened. For example, the following story appeared in Sidney Skolsky’s syndicated entertainment column “Hollywood Is My Beat” on July 24, 1957:

“I just saw your reference to Uncle Don’s classic blooper on the radio and your offer for the exact story of a reader who was linked to the incident,” writes Oliver M. Sayler.

It was back in the winter of 1928-1929. The station was WOR. I was in the fifth year of my weekly review of books and plays “Footlight and Lamplight”. One of Uncle Don’s children’s programs immediately preceded my airing. I had no contact with her except when occasionally other studios were occupied and I was asked to broadcast in the studio he had used.

On this particular occasion, I was to follow Uncle Don on site and I was in his studio, waiting for the late Floyd Neal to sign it, give the station a break and introduce myself. Uncle Don tweeted his usual cheerful windup, then, not realizing that I had to follow the same microphone and thinking it was out of the air, let out: “There, I hope it will hold the little b_______. “

Well, he was not out of the air! The national reaction to his brutal statement aroused fury which damaged his famous program. It was only after a 10-year expiation and a capital outlay on his part to conduct a children’s entertainment concession at the New York World’s Fair in 1939, that he managed to fully regain the good graces of the radio. But he never reached his former vogue again.

On the surface, this appears to be a fairly credible account of the incident in question. It comes from a person allegedly in the broadcasting industry, working at the same station as Uncle Don, and it describes a fairly specific time and place (even if it is based on the surprisingly fortuitous circumstance of the plaintiff’s litigant to be in the right place, at the right time, to attend the event).

However, this account leaves us perplexed as to how a “national reaction” could have taken place without being reported in any major newspaper, magazine or professional publication of the time. Where then did this national reaction take place? In addition, a check of radio lists in the New York Times in the winter of 1928-29 reveals that the radio program “Footlight and Lamplight” by Oliver Sayler did not follow, as he claimed, the program of the Uncle Don, but preceded her. (“Footlight and Lamplight” was broadcast after the news at 6:15 pm; Uncle Don was on air from 6:30 to 6:55 pm). How, then, did Sayler come into the studio at the end of Uncle Don? program, as he claimed?

Despite occasional attempts to perpetuate it in newspaper columns, this rumor could have dropped significantly in prevalence after Don Carney’s death (or at least be less frequently associated with his name) without a series of popular “Blooper” recordings which have revived the public awareness of the legend. From the mid-1950s, writer and producer Kermit Schafer began to compile several albums of so-called boners, fluffs, and radio and television releases, and to publish them in record covers falsely claiming that the recordings that they contained were “authentic”.

Although the “Bloopers” discs led listeners to believe that they were hearing actual recordings of broadcast blunders, much of what Schafer presented consisted in fact of “recreations” made from second-hand sources ( often apocryphal). With this in mind, Vol. 1 of the “Blooper” series featured Uncle Don in front and in the center, in a clip of impossible clarity and audio fidelity that had clearly been staged in a modern recording studio:

Narrator: A lesson learned by an advertiser is to make sure they are not on the air before making a private comment. But even the biggest ones sometimes slip. A legend is Uncle Don’s remark after closing his famous children’s program. Let’s go back.

Radio host: (singing) Good night, little friends, good night. We will start again tomorrow at the same time, when I am back with all my boyfriends. (muffled) Are we leaving? I guess it should hold back the little bastards tonight. “

Thanks to Schafer, generations of Americans too young to remember Uncle Don remained fully convinced that he was responsible for the radio-era seminal blooper because of their exposure to what they thought be a “real recording” of a program that never took place. place.

The rumor of “little bastards” may not have ruined Don Carney’s career, but it has certainly undermined his reputation for almost a century now.

observations: An episode of the animated television series “The Simpsons” (“Krusty Gets Kancelled”, original air date May 13, 1993), makes use of this legend. Believing the camera was turned off, Gabbo, ventriloquist Arthur Crandall’s model, said, “It should contain the little S.O.B.s.”

