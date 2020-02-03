advertisement

On February 2, 2020, the Kansas City Chiefs football team made their first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years and won the championship by beating the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20.

Shortly after the Super Bowl game ended, President Donald Trump tweeted congratulations to the chefs on their victory, noting that the team “very well represents the Great State of Kansas …:

However, although the state of Kansas naturally includes a city called Kansas City, this is not where the Kansas City Chiefs team is based or plays its home games. The chiefs operate from Kansas City, Missouriand play their home games at Arrowhead Stadium in the same city.

Twelve minutes after the tweet falsely congratulating the state of Kansas on the chief’s big victory was posted on Trump’s Twitter account, it was deleted and replaced with one that correctly referred to the state of Missour:

Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs for a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure. We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are real champions!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2020

Needless to say, the error in the original tweet was reported (often not too politely) by many Twitter users during the short duration of its broadcast, including U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill from Missouri:

It’s Missouri, cold idiot. pic.twitter.com/O1cAAOFsJ6

– Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) February 3, 2020

