Rumors have been circulating for decades that the princesses Elizabeth and Margaret were secretly shipped from England to Ireland during the Second World War. The facts may never be confirmed, but it’s a great story

My mother was a royal supporter of housework. It was not the pomp and circumstance of Queen Elizabeth II’s court that captured her, but the opposite. As a middle-class mother of three in a small Irish town, she was enchanted and certainly comforted by the learned habit of the Queen and her family. It is true, Prince Philip was too handsome, if not for his own good, then certainly for the good of others, and looked a bit like a rake and sounded like it. But then he was a man, and what to do with men other than amusing them and accepting their selfish and irresponsible ways.

How we admired the glass accents of the news readers in the BBC Home Service

English or, like the priest in the pulpit, dark cross-channel newspapers were not read in our house. The word of royal deeds came to us mainly through the radio network. How we admired the cutting accents of the news anchors in the BBC Home Service – what a wistful light would fill my mother’s eyes when Alvar Lidell came in to assure us that the queen was in her counting house and everything was fine like a Rippenstein pippin ,

And when we went to the pictures, we had these loud Bulléins from Pathé News that appeared in front of the main feature. Such a fever of excitement that Bob Danvers-Walker would plunge into when the Queen and Prince Philip – in Bob’s breathless zeal merged the two kings as TheQueenandPrincePhillip – set off for Balmoral to spend their summer vacation or set off for foreign areas on board the Royal Yacht Britannia. Bob always spoke in capital letters.

To follow the royal couple, Prince Charles and Princess Anne would come, bless them. Even then, Charles had a ghostly look – we’re in the late 1950s and put a careful toe in the 1960s – while the robust Princess Anne was already a centaur. They never really looked like children, at least not like the children you know in Ireland. They were always supernaturally well-dressed, in their pretty little coats and immaculate, sensible shoes, their faces were almost imperceptibly scrubbed by the royal nanny and the parted hairs that appeared to have been etched into their skulls with an engraving tool.

Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret in girl guide uniforms at Frogmore in Windsor, 1942. Photo: Lisa Sheridan / Studio Lisa / Getty

My mother worried about poor Charles when it was announced that he should be sent to this Gordonstoun place. What was wrong with Eton, where all the Toffs sent their future masters and gentlemen? My mother only knew that Charles would not be happy in Gordonstoun. Was it a real place at all? The name had a Hollywood sound like Camelot or Brigadoon. Charles himself called it Colditz in Kilts. Who would be a prince

And of course Princess Margaret was an eternal worry. Oh, she was terrified. She might be wearing headscarves, twin sets, and tartan skirts that went down from horse blankets like her sister, but everyone knew she was wearing sheer silk neckline dresses, mink stoles, and high heels. What should become of her? She had wanted to marry this nice captain, but from the beginning it was a doomed romance, as we all knew. The man was not only a simple man, but also a divorced man. Not to be advised, not by the Queen and the Archbishop of Canterbury, nor by my mother.

She, my mother, had a direct connection to news from the palace through women and her inexplicably less preferred wife. My mother accompanied TheQueenandPrincePhillip on the glossy sides of these ladies’ amenities when visiting village festivals, hiking through royal parks and forests, or racing where Her Majesty’s last three-year-old always seemed to be the hottest favorite. There were also more exciting pastimes like stag hunting in the highlands or safaris in Our Far-Flung Colonies.

The story of the Windsoren, which, as we remember, was called Sachsen-Coburg-Gotha until 1917, is a fairy tale that is both magical and banal

What real royal times! Indeed, the possibility of a dark face beneath the smiling pale face on Buck House’s balcony was a long way off, not to mention a prince with a burning hair under so many melanochroi – where did this gene come from?

Of course, there were sticky spots in the royal heyday, too, although they were nothing compared to the scandals in which the family managed to mix themselves in the course of their youngest Anni Horribili. Margaret just didn’t want to let her go until she finally married a photographer, a street or garden snapper, for heaven’s sake. It was also known that she drank something from time to time, but that was fine, since it was also known that the Queen Mum was involved in a more than occasional G and T.

Nonetheless, for my mother and for so many mothers like her, the Queen and her family were the ideal of seriousness in those distant days recorded by the Lidells and Danvers Walkers and the scribes from Woman and Woman’s Own. The story of the Windsoren – which, as we remember, was called Sachsen-Coburg Gotha until 1917 – is a fairy tale that is both magical and secular and does not take place at the foot of a forest in the darkest of Central Europe, but right there, on a ferry. Drive to Ruritania-on-Sea.

Did Elizabeth and Margaret spend the lightning in Ireland as young princesses? Photo: Getty

The royal family is a boring example of a fantastic privilege that is hardly worn. The Windsors skilfully avoid Majesty’s insignia unless the public requests it on solemn occasions. Otherwise they are confused like all of us. As we now know, nothing is more common than a shooting weekend in Windsor.

And there is another R-word: reliability. After the debacle that Ms. Simpson was responsible for, and whose abdication she was responsible for, did King George and his Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, represent no rock upon which the Empire could rest in peace? Don’t insist, the King and Queen, confidently staying at Buckingham Palace during the flash of autumn 1940, and the little princesses with them to show their solidarity with the Londoners in their time of trial, pain and loss demonstrate?

But ah.

I wonder what my mother would have made of a story of war intrigue I was told a few years ago by a friend from a town in the Swiss plateau. Let’s call them “Clonmillis”.

On a Sunday afternoon in the 1970s, my friend was driving in the country with his older father. On the way they passed the gates of a large mansion, the “Clonmillis Hall”.

“Ah,” said my friend’s father, “the princesses stayed there during the flash.”

Only a handful of people knew about the princesses – of course the British ambassador and Taoiseach Éamon de Valera

Of course my friend was intrigued. Was his father sure? Oh yes, said the old man. While their parents stayed at Buckingham Palace, the two girls, ages 14 and 10, were secretly taken from London to the Irish Midlands, where they talked to a local landlord, a crisp but reliably discreet bachelor.

My friend remained doubtful. How was his father privy to this remarkable and potentially explosive information? Simple, said the old man. Only a handful of people knew about it – of course the British Ambassador and Taoiseach, Éamon de Valera, and his wonderfully titled Minister for Defense Coordination, Frank Aiken. In Clonmillis, the man who would have been responsible for the safety of the princesses was a heavy drinker and therefore not to be trusted to have such a sensitive secret. Instead, they said to his deputy, who of course was my friend’s father.

Efforts have been made over the years to confirm the authenticity of this fascinating wartime episode. One evening my friend was having dinner in Dublin next to a venerable English woman who was said to have worked for the British Secret Service during the war. He told her what his father had told him. She was intrigued and promised to inquire about her return to England. He saw her again in Dublin a few months later, but when he came up to her, she answered with a frosty smile and quickly walked on. The Official Secrets Act remains binding.

When my friend first told me the story, I thought it would make a wonderful script and traveled to London to present the idea to a BBC Films producer. He was thrilled, conditions were agreed, a contract was signed. Then Paul Burrell, Princess Dianas Butler, released his controversial memories of his years with the royal family, and BBC Films immediately jumped and stopped the project.

Rum. Clearly rum.

During the Queen’s visit to the Republic in May 2011, Her Majesty disappeared from the public eye for an entire afternoon. Where did she go

Then there is the mysterious gap in the Queen’s visit to the Republic in May 2011, when Her Majesty disappeared from the public eye for an entire afternoon. Where did she go Could she have visited Clonmillis Hall and the scenes from her stay in 1940 nostalgically?

We will never find out the facts of the matter, or even if they are facts and not the harmless ideas of an old man. My friend’s father has long been dead and there is no one who can explain his story about the secret guests. But there is no one who denies that either. You could ask Her Majesty yourself, but she is busy with other things at the moment.

And what would my mother think of all this? Although she was not a friend of the Big House, she would surely be thrilled by the thought that the endangered princesses would be led across the Irish Sea to a place of security in rural Ireland. I wish she could have read my book.

BW Black’s Secret Guests are published by Penguin

