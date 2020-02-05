advertisement

In the aftermath of the heavy Iowa caucus for the Democratic presidential candidate of 2020, in which the release of the results was delayed due to highly criticized technical difficulties, US President Donald Trump took the opportunity to remind the public another notable technological failure in the Democrats’ past:

Trump meditated on Twitter, “Remember the $ 5 billion Obamacare website, which should have cost 2% of that.”

This echoed a familiar false claim, which Snopes and others had already debunked.

In September 2019, we looked at whether the “Obamacare” website, HealthCare.gov, was priced higher than the proposed cost of Trump’s border wall. As previously reported by Bethania Palma de Snopes:

In August 2014, the Office of the Inspector General of the United States Department of Health and Human Services reported that the initial cost estimate for the contracts associated with the development of HealthCare.gov totaled $ 1.7 billion. In its own September 2014 survey, the Bloomberg government, in an independent analysis, estimated the cost of the website at $ 2.1 billion.

While it’s no secret, the launch of HealthCare.gov in 2014 posed big problems, but we found no documentation to support the $ 5 billion price quoted by Trump (or even close to that), so we evaluate the new variant of this statement as False.

