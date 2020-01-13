advertisement

In January 2020, a photo showing a group of KKK members walking behind a presidential campaign sign for Donald Trump and Mike Pence was posted on social media along with a message saying, “That’s all you need find out why you should vote Blue in 2020 “:

This is not a true photograph of KKK members holding a Trump-Pence sign. It is a digitally manipulated image created from a photograph that originally included a sign “Fraternal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan”.

advertisement

The original photograph was taken in July 2009 and showed members of the Klan crossing Pulaski, Tennessee, in honor of Nathan Bedford Forrest, a general of the Confederate army who led the KKK in the 1860s:

The original photo was taken by Spencer Platt and is available via Getty Images with the following caption:

Members of the Ku Klux Klan Fraternal White Knights participate in the 11th anniversary of Nathan Bedford Forrest on July 11, 2009 in Pulaski, Tennessee. With a poor economy and the first African American president in office, there has been an increase in extremist activity in many parts of America. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center in 2008, the number of hate groups increased to 926, up 4% from 2007 and 54% since 2000. Nathan Bedford Forrest was lieutenant-general of the Confederate army during the war American civil society and played a role in the post-war establishment of the first Ku Klux Klan organization to oppose the era of reconstruction in the South. (Photo by Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

Although the photograph of the KKK holding a Trump-Pence sign is false, Trump received some support from the infamous group in the 2016 elections. KKK’s official gazette, The Crusader, endorsed Trump for the president.

But the Trump campaign has publicly rejected Crusader approval: “Mr. Trump and the campaign speak out against hatred in any form. This publication is disgusting and their opinions do not represent the tens of millions of Americans who unite behind our campaign. “

advertisement