In January 2020, readers questioned us about the accuracy of a report claiming that the FBI had “admitted” to having wiretapped US President Donald Trump and apologized for it.

On January 12, the right-wing One America News (OANN) site and network released a report with the headline, “The FBI admits Donald Trump’s illegal wiretapping, Issues Apology.” In the segment, Chanel Rion presented the following account:

Unprecedented apologies. FBI chief Christopher Wray in a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) statement Friday, January 10, apologized in response to hot report from DOJ (Department of Justice) Inspector General denouncing FBI abuse of wiretaps and surveillance warrants issued under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, otherwise known as FISA.

Wray’s apology is the result of a FISA court that investigated the unlawful surveillance of Trump’s adviser, Carter Page. In a statement to the FISA court, Wray writes that the behavior of the FBI overseeing the Trump campaign was “unacceptable and unrepresentative of the FBI as an institution” and that “the FBI deeply regrets the errors and omissions identified by” the Inspector General – errors and omissions that allowed the FBI to continue monitoring what we have now learned (were) from completely innocent Trump associates like Carter Page, George Papadopoulos and General Mike Flynn.

President Trump responded to apology on Twitter, outraged by the lack of justice for those who have been harmed by these FBI abuses of power: “Chris (Wray), what about all the lives that have been ruined because of the so-called “mistakes”? Are these “dirty cops” going to pay a high price for the fraud they committed? “President Trump has repeatedly attacked the FBI leadership for being” twisted. ” This admission by Wray not only justifies President Trump, but for Washington has long suspected the FBI of being a corrupt and politically armed institution.

As a reminder, FISA is a law with its own secret judicial system that allows the FBI to monitor spies, terrorists and suspected foreign agents on American soil. To obtain FISA warrants against wiretap suspects, the federal government must convince the FISA judge that the person being watched is a foreign agent and a direct threat to the republic. We now know from (Michael) Horowitz’s IG report that the FBI lied about their reasons for listening to the Trump campaign. The IG report demonstrated another example in which democrats and its armed bureaucrats (sic) were caught committing a crime.

However, the question will remain – will the Democrats or the FBI ever be investigated or prosecuted for the crimes they have convicted, through their apologies?

In reality, the FBI did not say it had wiretapped Trump, either legally or illegally, and therefore did not apologize for such actions. Consequently, the assertion made by OANN in its title was false.

Analysis

The statement by FBI director Christopher Wray, to which the report refers, was filed in FISA court in Washington, D.C., on January 10. It can be read in its entirety here. In his “statement”, Wray addressed a major report released by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz in December 2019. This report, which can be read in full here, concerned an FBI investigation of July 2016/17 named “Crossfire Hurricane”, which examined the potential collusion between Trump campaign associates – in particular Carter Page, George Papadopoulos, Mike Flynn and Paul Manafort – and the efforts of the Russian government to interfere in the 2016 presidential election .

Horowitz’s report looked in particular at an FBI request for a Page warrant, which the office filed with the FISA court in October 2016, and which it subsequently renewed three times in 2017 The Inspector General noted seven “significant inaccuracies and omissions” in the original request and 10 “additional significant errors” in the renewal requests.

The report concludes:

“That so many basic and fundamental mistakes were made by three separate and handpicked teams in one of the most sensitive FBI investigations that was brought to light at the highest levels of the FBI, and that officials at the FBI should eventually be subject to scrutiny, raised important questions regarding the management of the FBI chain of command and oversight of the FISA process … In our view, this was a failure not only of the operational team, but also managers and supervisors, including senior officials, in the chain of command. “

The FBI has several different directives and protocols that aim to prevent factual inaccuracies from forming the basis of a FISA judge’s decision to issue a surveillance warrant in the United States. As a result, Horowitz’s findings appear, unsurprisingly, to have caused considerable discomfort to the FISA court.

In December 2019, the FISA judge ordered the FBI to: “Inform the Court in writing and under oath of what it has done and plans to do to ensure that the statement of facts is made in each FBI request faithfully and completely reflects the information held by the FBI which is important to any problem presented by the request. ”

In its Jan. 10 statement, Wray described dozens of separate actions the office had taken or plans to take, including new training, and reporting, disclosure and verification processes to prevent repeat failures. from the FBI in the case of Page. To conclude his statement, Wray wrote:

“The FBI has the utmost respect for this tribunal and deeply regrets the errors and omissions identified by the OIG (Office of the Inspector General). The OIG report and affiliated letters under Article 13 (a) describe unacceptable and unrepresentative conduct of the FBI as an institution. FISA is an indispensable tool in national security investigations, and in recognition of our duty of candor to the court and our responsibilities to the American people, the FBI has committed to working with the court and (the Department of Justice) to ensure the accuracy and completeness of the FISA process.

Wray did not exactly “apologize” in his statement, although he did express regret for the FBI’s failures in the Page investigation. Contrary to OANN’s false claims, Wray certainly did not say that the FBI had wiretapped Donald Trump, legally or illegally, and therefore he certainly did not apologize for such actions.

