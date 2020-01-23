advertisement

Our recent photo above of Derby’s central Art Deco bus station in the 1950s sparked comments among our readers regarding a fascinating rumor.

The photo showed a sign for the popular Upper Deck Cafe at the bus station on the first floor of the main building, and that got the readers talking.

Several mentioned a story they had heard over the years about coffee and an impromptu visit from the legendary group of Sixities The Beatles.

Is this just an example of an urban myth that has stood the test of time or has it really happened?

On our Derbyshire Live Bygones Facebook page, Julie Walker remembered reading somewhere that the Beatles once burst into coffee for a cup of tea in the 1960s.

Leigh Bosworth and Caron Kirkham revealed that they had heard the same thing. We wonder if readers can enlighten us on this subject?

Meanwhile, a regular contributor and former Derbeian Jim Minall, who is passionate about transportation history now living in Lancashire, shared some of his memories of the bus station.

He said, “It reminds me of wonderful memories of when my father was a Trent bus driver and who took the Trent bus to Alvaston when you could only get off once across the borough border to keep them from competing with the Derby Corporation buses. ”

And this also sparked a discussion among some readers about a possible urban myth associated with the bus station.

