advertisement

In December 2019, as members of the United States House of Representatives gathered to vote on two indictments against President Donald Trump, a quote ostensibly delivered by President Teddy Roosevelt on patriotism and the laying down of country above the party has circulated on social media:

“Patriotism means standing alongside the country. It doesn’t mean being with the president. – Theodore Roosevelt

This format – a quotation pasted on a photograph of a famous person – is frequently used to diffuse citations badly attributed or completely fabricated. In this case, however, it is a true quote from the former president.

advertisement

Roosevelt made this remark in an essay entitled “Lincoln and Free Speech” which was originally published in Metropolitan Magazine in May 1918. The full essay is available through the HathiTrust digital library. A screenshot showing the start of this essay (the viral comment is made in the first paragraph) can be seen below:

Although the viral quote is correctly attributed to Roosevelt, it is a little shorter than the original passage. Here is the full text of Roosevelt’s first paragraph in his essay “Lincoln and Free Speech”.

Patriotism means supporting the country. It doesn’t mean standing near the President or any other official, except insofar as he himself stands alongside the country. It is patriotic to support it to the extent that it effectively serves the country. It is not patriotic not to oppose him to the exact extent of the ineffectiveness or otherwise he fails in his duty to defend the country. In either case, it is not patriotic not to tell the truth – whether it is about the President or someone else – except in the rare cases where it would bring information to the enemy’s attention. military value which would otherwise be unknown to him.

This essay was published in 1918 towards the end of the First World War. Roosevelt, who was the 26th President of the United States between 1901 and 1909, criticized President Woodrow Wilson for his reluctance to bring the United States into war.

Roosevelt also criticized the Wilson administration for engaging in partisan politics, suppressing critical voices and for its “largely successful effort to break freedom of expression and press freedom through government action”. Roosevelt explained a bit about why he wrote this essay in his book, “The Great Adventure: Current Studies in American Nationalism”:

The simple truth is that never in our history has any other administration, during a great war, engaged in the closest personal and partisan politics as President Wilson did; and one of the hallmarks of this effort has been the careful and thoughtful effort to mislead and misinform the public through information provided in an enticing and hearty manner by government officials. An even worse feature has been the largely successful effort to break free speech and free press through government action. Much of this action was taken under the pretext of attacking disloyalty; but it represented action, not against those who were disloyal to the nation, but against those who disagreed with or criticized the president for failing in his duty to the nation.

The government’s action against the real traitors and against the German spies and agents has been singularly weak and ineffective. The head of the secret service said there were a quarter of a million German spies in the country. Senator Overmann gave a higher figure; but none were killed or hanged, and relatively few were interfered with in any way. The real strength of the administration was directed against honest critics who tried to force it to speed up the war and act effectively against Germany. In my letter to Senator Poindexter, I quoted an article that I had written and appeared in the Metropolitan Magazine from April 1918.

In short, this viral quote – “Patriotism means sticking with the country. It does not mean being with the president ”- was actually written by Roosevelt. It is also an idea that Roosevelt has frequently expressed. In November 2016, we were asked about a similar quote ostensibly pronounced by the 26th president:

“To announce that there must be no criticism of the president, or that we must support the president, rightly or wrongly, is not only unpatriotic and servile, but it is morally betrayal to the American public.”

This too is a real quote from Roosevelt.

advertisement