In mid-January 2020, social media users shared a photograph of a mobile billboard with a critical message to US Senator Susan Collins, R-Maine. The truck appeared to be parked outside a Bangor mansion owned by famous novelist Stephen King.

The house in the background of the photograph indeed belongs to King, and the author of horror stories like “The Shining” was strong in his criticism of Collins (he previously supported Democratic candidates). But King did not rent the sign truck.

The billboards are the work of four progressive organizations – MoveOn, Need to Impeach, Public Citizen and Daily Kos – and represent a $ 400,000 advertising campaign targeting GOP senators in the ongoing indictment proceedings against the President Republican Donald Trump. According to the Washington, D.C.-based blog The Hill, the ads focused on eight senators and implored citizens to contact senators to demand a fair trial:

Daily Kos, MoveOn, Need to Impeach and Public Citizen set up digital ads, mobile billboards and field campaigns in Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, North Carolina and Utah, according to a press release from the groups.

These advertisements encourage people to contact their senators to demand a “fair trial of dismissal” and to vote to convict President Trump. The campaign of the target groups and specifically names the Senses. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Martha McSally (R-Ariz.), Cory Gardner (R-Colo.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Susan Collins (R-Maine) , Thom Tillis (RN.C.) and Mitt Romney (R-Utah).

MoveOn spokesperson Nick Berning confirmed that while the truck carrying the sign was indeed parked in Bangor near the location of both King’s property and Collins ‘home, King n’ had nothing to do with the campaign.

The indictment process in the Senate began on January 20, 2020, with acrimony over the rules of the process. The text on the billboards, which says, “Trump broke the law … doesn’t help him hide it. Vote to condemn and dismiss, “reflects an accusation by Democrats that Trump and his Republican supporters who hold a majority in the Senate are holding incriminating evidence against the President.

Trump was removed from the U.S. Chamber in December 2019 for two articles of dismissal, obstruction of Congress, and abuse of power. He is accused of using his office to try to extract damaging information from Ukraine about a potential 2020 campaign rival by refusing crucial military aid.

