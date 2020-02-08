advertisement

In February 2020, Rush Limbaugh announced that he had been diagnosed with “advanced lung cancer”, which prompted a major reflection on the controversial and influential career of the conservative radio host, as well as a renewed review. of his past statements.

In light of Limbaugh’s diagnosis of lung cancer, some of his critics suggested that some irony was at work, given his previous statements about smoking and nicotine. In particular, some social media users shared the following quote, attributed to Limbaugh:

“There is no conclusive evidence that nicotine is addictive … And the same with cigarettes that cause emphysema, lung cancer, heart disease.”

Social media users have published multiple memes containing the same quote, including the following AZ Quotes chart:

The statement first appeared in 1994, when the left-wing nonprofit Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting (FAIR) published an in-depth review of dozens of false and misleading statements made by Limbaugh during its broadcasts. radio and television, in his books. , and elsewhere. The July / August edition of the FAIR Extra! contained a report with the title “The way things are not – Rush Limbaugh debates reality.”

In the “Weird Science” section of the eight-page article, FAIR highlighted the following statement made by Limbaugh during the episode of his radio show “The Rush Limbaugh Show” on April 29, 1994:

“There is no conclusive evidence that addiction to nicotine … (or with) cigarettes causes emphysema, lung cancer, heart disease.”

FAIR refuted these claims as follows:

Nicotine addiction has been reported in the medical literature since the turn of the century. The 1988 surgeon general C. Everett Koop’s report on nicotine addiction leaves no doubt on the subject; “Today the scientific basis linking smoking to a number of chronic diseases is overwhelming, with a total of 50,000 studies from dozens of countries,” says Encyclopedia Britannica“1987” Medical and Health Annual “.

At that time, Limbaugh was already a prominent conservative voice in the American media, and his radio program was broadcast to hundreds of stations across the country. FAIR’s presentation caused a stir and received media coverage from mainstream media, including the Associated Press.

The long article in the magazine later formed the basis of a book called “The Way Things Aren’t: Rush Limbaugh’s Reign of Error”, which was published in 1995 and debunked over 100 of Limbaugh’s lies.

One of the book’s authors, Steve Rendall, told Snopes that the recordings he made of Limbaugh radio shows at that time had not survived the 26 years that followed and therefore could not be viewed. . Likewise, we did not find any official transcripts of the episode of April 29, 1994. (Limbaugh’s website contains archives of thousands of recordings and transcripts of his shows, but it dates back only to year 2000).

However, Limbaugh did confirm the authenticity of the quote and reiterated the same point in a lengthy rebuttal to the FAIR article, which the organization itself printed. Limbaugh wrote (emphasis added):

My argument, repeated over and over over the past few months, is that if nicotine is truly a terrible drug, Congress should just call it a terrible drug and ban it outright. The fact is that nicotine addiction and whether or not it is a drug is, contrary to FAIR’s claim, a source of great controversy – so controversial that the Washington Post editorial of July 2, 1994 dealt entirely with this issue. “(F) Food and Drug Commissioner David Kessler has made an effort to determine whether cigarettes containing nicotine meet the definition of drug in the law. If they do, the Food and Drug Administration has a duty to regulate them if cigarettes are drugs and if they cannot be presented in their current form as being safe and effective – what a drug should be to be sold, and what is unlikely – so what is the government doing? “

In saying that “nicotine addiction … is … a source of enormous controversy,” Limbaugh actually reiterated the statement that “there is no conclusive evidence that nicotine addiction.” In his rebuttal nor did he in any way dispute that the quote from FAIR was accurate to him.

So, although we cannot consult the original audio recording or an official transcript to verify whether the exact wording of Limbaugh was as presented by FAIR, we can confirm that FAIR has given an appropriate presentation of Limbaugh’s views on this matter. specific, because the radio host effectively reformulated them quickly. afterwards, and never disputed the wording presented by FAIR.

Limbaugh’s views on nicotine addiction have changed since then. In a July 2004 episode of his radio show, he said that nicotine was “the drug, the most addictive substance on the planet”, but argued that it could have other health benefits. In September 2019, he again described nicotine as “ the most addictive drug in the world ”, but argued in favor of electronic cigarettes on the grounds that the liquids they use do not produce the carcinogens produced by them. traditional combustible tobacco cigarettes.

