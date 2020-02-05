advertisement

In February 2020, conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh announced that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer. While U.S. President Donald Trump honored the controversial presidential commentator on the Freedom Medal, some social media users noted that Limbaugh used to make degrading comments about his program.

For example, a widely shared video clip would have shown Limbaugh mocking actor Michael J. Fox and claiming that he “exaggerated” the symptoms of his Parkinson’s disease.

Just a quick reminder of the Limbaugh time rush made fun of Michael J. Fox’s Parkinson’s disease by pretending to be shaking uncontrollably. pic.twitter.com/dX3L0jtnUv

– Austin (@ austin63867) February 3, 2020

This is a real clip of Limbaugh describing Fox in his program. Media Matters has archived all of the audio for this segment, originally broadcast during an episode of Limbaugh’s radio show on October 23, 2006.

Here is a partial transcript of the segment:

In this ad, he exaggerates the effects of the disease. It moves all around and trembles and it is purely an act. It was the only time I saw Michael J. Fox portray any of the symptoms of his illness. He can control himself to stay in the frame of the image. And he can control himself enough to keep his eyes on the lens, the teleprompter. But his head and shoulders move everywhere. It’s really shameless, friends. It’s really shamelessly from Michael J. Fox. Either he did not take his medication or he is acting.

Fox, who is probably best known for playing young curator Alex P. Keaton on “Family Ties” and time-traveling high school student Marty McFly in “Back to the Future”, has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991. In 2006, he filmed a 30-second commercial for former US Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill and her support for stem cell research:

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a9WB_PXjTBo (/ integrated)

Limbaugh was commenting on this ad in the clip above. The segment sparked considerable controversy at the time and even made an apology from Limbaugh.

The Guardian reported, “A few hours later, the host of the show was forced to retract. “I will admit, enormously, that I was wrong.”

While Limbaugh initially apologized, he later said on his show that he never made fun of Fox and that this controversy was created by the “drive-by” media. Limbaugh also renewed attacks on Fox and said the actor “allowed his illness to be exploited” and that he “shilled for a democratic politician”.

The Washington Post reported:

After his apology, Limbaugh changed his mind and renewed his attack on Fox.

“Now people tell me that they saw Michael J. Fox in interviews and he appears the same way in interviews as in this ad,” said Limbaugh, according to a transcript on his website. “Very well then, I correct myself. . . . I will therefore admit enormously and enormously that I was wrong, and I will apologize to Michael J. Fox, if I am wrong in qualifying his behavior on this advertisement as an act.

Then Limbaugh turned to a different critique: “Michael J. Fox allows his illness to be exploited and, in the process, shilling for a Democratic politician.”

Fox has responded to criticism several times over the years. Here he speaks to journalist Katie Couric a few days after the Limbaugh segment:

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o8lsjfjgAA8 (/ integrated)

While Limbaugh accused Fox of “acting” or forgetting to take his medication, the actor told Couric that he was in fact “over-medicated” in this ad:

The irony is that I was too medicated and I was dyskinesic. Because the problem, which is symptomatic, is that it is not comfortable. No one wants to be symptomatic; it’s like you want to hit yourself with a hammer. You want to be as comfortable as possible at all times. At this point now, if I was not taking medication, I would not be able to speak.

Limbaugh has made several controversial statements during his career. However, it should be noted that certain citations attributed to him were presented without proper context and provision.

