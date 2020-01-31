advertisement

In January 2020, we started receiving questions about an essay supposedly written by actor and director Ron Howard which started “I am a liberal, but that doesn’t mean what many of you seemingly think it does. ”

Here is an excerpt from the start of the test. The original text can be found at the bottom of this article:

I’m a liberal, but that doesn’t mean what many of you think it does. Let’s break it down, okay? Because frankly, I’m starting to get tired of being told what I believe and what I stand for. Spoiler alert: not all liberals are the same, although the majority of liberals I know think roughly the same:

advertisement

1. I believe that a country should take care of its weakest members. A country cannot be called civilized when its children, the disabled, the sick and the elderly are neglected. PERIOD.

Although several articles in this text attributed the essay to Howard, this article circulated on social networks long before his name was attached to it.

The article was written by author Lori Gallagher Witt and was published on her Facebook page in January 2018. As this article spread on social media, Witt’s name was eventually deleted from the text. When the article appeared on the Medium website in August 2019, for example, it was preceded by an introduction explaining that a “friend” had published the article by an anonymous author on Facebook:

A friend of mine posted the document below on their Facebook page. He did not write it down, but felt it was a good description of his personal feelings and felt the need to share it.

Witt explained how his work was separated from his name. In July 2019, she noted how a website shared text without proper attribution:

Wow, talk about brass balls.

He posts my words, doesn’t even mention that they were written by someone else (although someone told him that I wrote it, there was an added line at the bottom afterwards, everything keeping his name as signature). In the comments, he responds to compliments by saying that he is the one taking the stand, AND he uses the message to encourage people to follow him on social networks.

In January 2020, she deplored that her work spread again on social networks without her name being attached to it:

Oh yeah, it’s still that time of the year, when people start sharing the “anonymous” list of “why I’m a liberal”. * Eyeroll *

Anonymous, my ass. Someone just removed my name and added “copy and paste – I did it!”

Here’s Witt’s original Facebook post:

In short, the popular internet essay starting with “I’m a liberal, I’ve always been a liberal, but that doesn’t mean what many of you seem to think” was not written by director Ron Howard but by author Lori Gallagher Witt.

advertisement