A graphic depicting a photograph of Robin Williams and a quote ostensibly pronounced by him is frequently shared on social networks:

The quote reads: “Before, I thought the worst thing in life was being alone. It’s not. The worst thing in life is meeting people who make you feel alone. “

Although Williams is related to this quote, he is not the original author. This quote is from the 2009 film “The Biggest Dad in the World”, written and directed by Bobcat Goldthwait.

Williams, who plays the character “Lance”, a high school teacher who takes care of the death of her son, speaks a slightly modified version of the sentence posted above near the end of the film.

In the film, Lance says:

“Before, I thought that the worst thing in life was being alone. It’s not. The worst thing in life is meeting people who make you feel alone. “

This quote can be heard around the 1:40 second mark of the following clip:

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_38BB4648B8 [/ integrated]

In other words, Williams made the statement, but only in the character of a movie. And just as you wouldn’t attribute quotes like “Luke, I’m your father” to James Earl Jones, or “Life is like a box of chocolates” to Tom Hanks, this quote shouldn’t be attributed directly to Williams himself.

