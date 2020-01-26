advertisement

Tonight, Power, season 6, episode 14, delivered a story mostly about Rashad Tate – his past, present and future.

Have there been any surprises here? Certainly. Take for example the time we spent with Cedric the Entertainer’s character from Croop and his son Carter. There were two rented guns that have a story about Tate, and he wanted to use them to make sure Ghost was dead. However, when he realized there was another way to defeat Ghost (he was arrested), he did his part to stop them. Croop and Carter didn’t want that.

With this, Tate Ghost tried to warn of what was to come – but when he got cocky, he decided to cancel the plan.

The problem with Croop and Carter is that they didn’t realize that Tommy was there and was in a shootout. Croop died and soon afterwards Carter wanted some revenge. If Tate’s brother hadn’t shot him, everything would have been much worse. After Carter died, we saw Blanca deliver the bad news – there was no way to make sure Ghost would be behind bars.

We’re trying to say here that Tate had many reasons to kill Ghost – his motives were off the charts. However, he did not kill Ghost – this was confirmed when we found that he was actually at the police station with his brother. He had to deal with Carter’s death when the shot fell on Truth.

