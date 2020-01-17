advertisement

On January 15, 2020, the President of the United States House, Nancy Pelosi, signed the impeachment articles against President Donald Trump. The signing ceremony was historic – it is only the third time in the history of the United States that a president has been removed. And, according to critics, the event was a bit unusual as Pelosi used several pens to sign the documents, then distributed the writing utensils as a souvenir.

A rumor quickly began to circulate on social media that the pens Pelosi had used had cost an obscene amount. A Twitter user, for example, claimed that each pen used by Pelosi cost $ 2,025. A message on Facebook indicated that Pelosi had used a total of $ 15,000 worth of pens to sign these documents. This number was further exaggerated by another Facebook user who claimed that each pen cost $ 15,000 and that the signing ceremony used a total of $ 450,000:

The most important claim, which was redistributed word for word by several different accounts, said: “Pelosi uses $ 15,000 in ballpoint pens to remove the president. President Trump is using $ 1.99 Sharpie to sign a $ 2 billion trade deal with China. This is the difference between a businessman and a worthless professional. ”

Although this claim is widespread, it was not supported by evidence. We did not encounter any report, budget statement or other credible information to support the claim that Pelosi used $ 15,000 worth of pens (or $ 450,000 worth of pens or $ 2,025 per pen) to sign the impeachment articles against Trump. In addition, these claims appear to come from random social media users who may not have had access to this type of information. Given that these users appear to have fabricated this information with whole fabric, it is not surprising that the purported cost of these pens varies from claim to claim.

Drew Hammill, Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, told us that the pens Pelosi used to sign the indictments cost just under $ 15 per unit, and that they were the same type of pen than that used to sign other legislative texts. At $ 15 a unit, that means the total cost of these pens was around $ 450, well below the amount of $ 15,000 (or $ 450,000) claimed in these baseless social media posts.

Is Trump using a $ 2 Sharpie to sign a law?

In 2017, the Trump administration placed an order with longtime pen supplier A.T. Croix for 150 “Century II” pens to be used for signing decrees. AT. Cross has been supplying pens to the White House since at least the 1970s. While the cost of these pens varies by model, the Century II pens that Trump used at the start of his administration (this model was also used during the administration of President Barack Obama) cost just over $ 100 per retail piece.

However, Trump has since moved from the Century II pen to a Sharpie pen. While Sharpie pens can certainly be purchased in the $ 2 range, Trump does not use Sharpie which you can buy at a school supply store. The commander-in-chief would have used a personalized Sharpie with his signature written on the side. You can see an image of the pen that Trump uses to sign the decrees here.

We contacted the White House and Newell Brands, the company that makes the Sharpies, for more information on Trump’s pen. While we can’t say exactly how much Trump spends per pen, it seems reasonable to assume that this custom pen is worth more than a generic $ 2 Sharpie, but well below the $ 100 pens used at the start of his administration. The “official Donald J. Trump fine point markers” available through the Trump campaign store are sold for $ 15 each.

Is it unusual to use multiple pens to sign important legislation?

In addition to claiming that Pelosi used obscurely expensive pens to sign the impeachment articles against Trump, many social media users were upset that the Speaker used several writing utensils and then distributed them as souvenirs to mark the occasion. However, this is not an unusual practice.

In fact, on the same day, Pelosi handed impensment pens to various lawmakers, Trump performed a similar ritual at the Oval Office after signing a trade deal with China.

The photo above is available via Getty Images with the caption: “WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 15: US President Donald Trump, accompanied by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (2nd L) and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin (R ), distributes pens to Senators after him and Chinese Deputy Prime Minister Liu He, signed phase 1 of a trade agreement between the United States and China, in the East Room of the White House on 15 January 2020 in Washington, DC. Phase 1 is expected to reduce tariffs and promote Chinese purchases of agricultural and manufactured goods from the United States while resolving intellectual property disputes. (Photo by Mark Wilson / Getty Images) ”

Time Magazine explained that this tradition – using multiple pens to sign a document and then giving these pens to various people involved – dates back at least to the 1930s, when Franklin D. Roosevelt was in power:

The pen used to sign the historic legislation itself becomes an historic artifact. The more pens a president uses, the more thank you gifts he can give to those who helped create this piece of history. The White House often engraves the pens, which are then given as souvenirs to the main supporters or supporters of the new signed legislation. When Lyndon Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act in 1964, he is said to have used over 75 pens… and gave one of the first to Martin Luther King Jr. Senators Hubert Humphrey and Everett McKinley Dirksen also received pens for their help to pass the Congress invoice. And in 1996, President Clinton gave the four pens he used to sign the Articles Veto Bill – which allowed presidents to veto certain sections of the law rather than overall – to those most likely to appreciate the impact of the bill: Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan and George HW Buisson.

The United States Senate also provided souvenir pens in 1999 during Bill Clinton’s removal trial. According to a contemporary report in the Akron Beakon, senators used Parker Vector silver pens (valued at approximately $ 10 a piece) to sign the oath book after they were sworn in and were allowed to keep the pens as a souvenir:

Unfortunately, the pens used during the Clinton trial contained a typo (the term “senator from the United States” on the pen was misspelled “senator from the United States”) and had to be replaced.

Did Pelosi use $ 15,000 in pens to sign the indictments?

In summary, there is no evidence to suggest that Pelosi used $ 15,000 worth of pens to sign the indictments. This claim came from random social media accounts and was not supported by the documentation. In addition, Pelosi’s chief of staff denied the claim, saying that the pens cost just under $ 15 per unit.

While some may find it objectionable to distribute souvenir pens after signing such a serious document, this is not unusual. The tradition of using multiple pens to sign important documents and then giving those pens to the right people goes back decades.

