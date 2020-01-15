advertisement

Today’s new episodes of Crisis on Infinite Earths have been pretty much all we could hope for. There was action, drama, heartbreaking moments and of course a performance by Ezra Miller that the world can’t stop talking about.

As cool and secret this Miller cameo was, it doesn’t change the fact that we lost Oliver Queen. He ultimately died twice within this crossover, with the second death being the one that got stuck as it was his way to restart the universe as we knew it. He died so that everyone else could live.

How Felicity Smoak will see him now, the finale of the Arrow series may show a kind of allusion to the form of the beyond of the universe, but never mind, it will probably be beautiful. We are glad that there is a chance to investigate this a little more closely, and we haven’t got to the end – the other characters in Arrow themselves deserve a chance to say goodbye. While many other main characters survived, it hurt.

However, we want to pause for a moment and acknowledge the greatness of Stephen Amell, who was not only outstanding in this scene, but was outstanding throughout the series. He started all these other characters. He was fantastic as an actor, but also fantastic as a person for how much love he put in this world and for those who see it. He was open on social media and often spent hours at conventions, even after business hours, to make sure he met fans. He was really a gem and will be missing no matter what happens next.

Oliver Queen, we will miss you – but we will miss Stephen Amell as well. They are both legends in their own right and the play on words “Legends of Tomorrow” was very intentional. (It was nice that Sara Lance ended up being one of the characters, given the connection they had in shows over several years.)

What do you think about Oliver Queen’s crisis on infinite earth and the end of it?

Make sure you share it in the comments now! In the meantime, you should get more information about the series and the future. (Photo: The CW.)

