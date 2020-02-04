advertisement

On January 31, 2020, former Missouri secretary of state Jason Kander shared a heartwarming story about Kansas City chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. According to Kander, Mahomes once took the tab of an entire restaurant because the customers of this establishment did not bother him for an autograph while he was eating his meal:

Here is the full text of the story:

advertisement

I recently heard a story that highlights the peculiarities of #ChiefsKingdom and our quarterback.

A few weeks ago, @PatrickMahomes and his girlfriend @ brittanylynne8 had dinner at a pizzeria near their home in #KC.

Obviously, everyone recognized them, but no one interrupted them at all, allowing them to enjoy a peaceful meal. They paid their bills and started to go out, and nobody always jumps to ask for a selfie or an autograph or anything.

Pat stops at the door, turns around and everyone looks up. He said to the whole restaurant, “Thank you for allowing us to enjoy our dinner. That’s why I LOVE Kansas City. You guys are awesome! “

After she left with Brittany, it was revealed that they had paid the bill for each table.

We have a few questions about the veracity of this story.

The anecdote has all the characteristics of a message chain. To begin with, it comes from a source without direct knowledge of the incident. Rather, it is a story that has been passed from person to person. Second, there are almost no specific details offered. This incident occurred on an unknown date in an unnamed location. It’s almost like you can trade any celebrity for Mahomes.

In fact, in 2009, a similar story was broadcast about the safety of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Troy Polamalu.

A 2009 article on the Bleacher report reads as follows:

This is a story I heard from a friend of mine who is close to the Steelers organization.

Troy Polamalu was in a restaurant having dinner. He sat down and ate his meal. Meanwhile, no one came to talk to him, ask for an autograph or something.

After he finished dinner, he got up to tell everyone in the restaurant that because everyone was peaceful towards him, he took the bill for the whole restaurant.

The author of this post noted that they were not sure “whether the story is true or not”, but that “Troy Polamalu is one of the nicest and most feared players in the NFL”.

advertisement