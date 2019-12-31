advertisement

Creating a Twitter account for Brenner as head coach sounds like beatwriters joking among themselves. Wouldn’t it be funny if one of us …?

But is it possible that an NFL beat reporter actually did that? New York Daily News reporter Manish Mehta is accused by New York Jets fans on Twitter and especially Kevin Clancy, also known as KFC Barstool.

First some background information on this wild term. Last week Mehta wrote an article about the contempt that Jets trainer Adam Gase showed to fans and the media who report on the team. According to the report, gases protect themselves against fan criticism by talking about how much money they make. However, Gase was also told that his presence at press conferences is a bad public face for the organization and that he appears to have taken steps to improve his behavior.

But then Mehta shared this nugget:

“In fact, some people on One Jets Drive are convinced that Gase or a family member has a Twitter account for Brenner to monitor what is being written or said about him – and to defend him if necessary. Gase did not respond to multiple requests from the news related to this story. “

The burner account in question is “@ WyattV18”, which denounced Gase’s ability as a trainer and his appeal to the NFL coaching market. The handle is named after Gase’s son and the tweets were all posted if the jets weren’t in training or hadn’t played games. The account has now been deleted, but many Twitter users have screened the tweets that support gases, including @DannyBagz:

The best of Adam Gases Brenner account (2/2) pic.twitter.com/SS0noiKnST

– Danny Bags (@DannyBagsZ) December 24, 2019

Timestamp of “gases” tweets

NO collision with training / games. December 13 was closed, December 17 was after dinner.

11:24 12/20

17:35 dec 17

17:46 dec 13

17:44 dec 13

13:02 dec 13

12:58 dec 13

12:55 dec 13

12:46 dec 13

12:34 dec 13

12.30 p.m., December 13

Provided by @TheMarkusAdam

– Danny Bags (@DannyBagsZ) December 24, 2019

Mehta even asked Gase about the end of the 2019 season during a press conference on Monday, and the coach responded as expected.

What do you think #Jets fans? @ NYDailyNews reporter Manish Mehta and asks head coach Adam Gase if he has a Twitter account. Gases obviously don’t have one, but rumors say he has a burner. Or is he doing this? Does it come from Manish instead? #NFL #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/wT7buiTkdP

– Justin Gray (@JGrayCuse) December 30, 2019

Adam Gase about whether he has a Twitter account: “No…. Do you?”

– Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) December 30, 2019

Well, maybe you would have expected a giggle, grin, or mockery of gases. However, this has not been Gase’s approach to the media since he started working for Jets. Mehta reports that the coach feels very encouraged after being released by the Miami Dolphins to get a new NFL head coaching job. Had he made fun of the idea, would gases have appeared more credible there? Has his short answer been defensive in any way?

However, these questions are irrelevant and his answer is understandable if Gase really had nothing to do with the account. And Jets fans following @ WyattV18 noticed a slip, suggesting that Mehta himself is behind the alleged Gase-Brenner account. A link to a Mehta Daily News article was posted to the account and then quickly deleted. It seemed like someone was booking in the wrong account and then trying to fix it. But the fans watched and prepared for the peaked cap:

pic.twitter.com/3OG5XPZaC2

– SnaggleNY (@snaggleNY) December 31, 2019

KFC Barstool pointed out other tweets that could affect Mehta, such as @ WyattV18, who sloppily referred to “me” in some tweets and accused Mehta of lobbying for a front office job with the Jets. These tweets were deleted and reposted with “coaches” to replace “me”, which probably showed that anyone who wrote the tweets briefly forgot the role they played.

“I” was tweeted, then deleted, and “Trainer” added instead. Guy doesn’t even know how to properly operate a burner account pic.twitter.com/SezUl4c4WD

– D (@laflame_b) December 30, 2019

The deleted tweets led Clancy to believe that @ WyattV18 could be Mehta, since gases would probably not have made such a mistake. The last evidence Clancy pointed out was that Mehta sent a DM on Twitter and made fun of the idea that he was responsible for the burner account.

Is that damned proof? Barely. But KFC Barstool knows that and has been joking throughout his work. He admitted that he was “completely confused” with the allegation. Perhaps it is noteworthy, however, that the @ WyattV18 account was deleted after Clancy raised the opportunity and posted it on Twitter. Too much heat on the burner!

Obviously, these are all speculations based on evidence that is at best cumbersome. But we live in times when public figures are said to have created burner accounts to fake fan support. James Dolan, the owner of New York Knicks, may have done so earlier this month, as Andrew Bucholtz of Awful Announcing emphasized. The most notorious example could be Kevin Durant, who was discovered using #BurnerTwitter posting to the wrong accounts.

The whole scenario seems silly, but Mehta’s tweeting and reporting was tough, sometimes bizarre, and critical. This has prompted many to dismiss him as a media personality who tries too hard to attract attention. Creating @ WyattV18 would certainly fall into this category, especially if it were an attempt to create credibility for its reporting. If it’s true – and we may never know – the New York Jets will hit and Mehta’s reporting (along with Gase’s interactions with him) will be more exciting.

