In mid-December 2019, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Twitter that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has “been working” on his indictment for two and a half years.

Trump posted another tweet, again claiming that Pelosi had been trying to remove him from the office for two and a half years a day later.

Trump was referring to comments made by Pelosi during Politico’s “Women’s Policies” summit on December 10, 2019. Pelosi was asked about the “speed” with which the Democrat-led House of the United States was carrying out the charge.

Pelosi led a dismissal investigation in the US House of Representatives against Trump on charges that Trump used the president’s office to try to extort Ukraine from producing harmful information about a political rival potential. Trump has regularly criticized the investigation for being unfair and has sometimes complained that Democratic lawmakers had it before the investigation began.

In the end, the Democratic majority in the House voted to remove Trump, which means the proceedings will go to trial in the Senate.

Responding to a question posed at the top by journalist Politico Anna Palmer, President Pelosi appeared to include the start of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, led by special advocate Robert Mueller, in the impeachment schedule.

Here is the text of the exchange:

PALMER: One of the biggest criticisms of the process has been the speed at which the Democrats in the House are progressing.

PELOSI: Speed?

PALMER: If it is … but seriously, seriously.

PELOSI: It’s been going on for 22 months, okay. Or two and a half years, in fact.

PALMER: There have been criticisms, I would say, on the question of whether or not you should advance before the end of the year or wait for the courts. Why do you think the time has come to move.

PELOSI: I think we don’t move with speed. It was two and a half years ago that they launched the Mueller investigation. It is not a question of speed, it is a question of urgency. One of the charges against the President of the United States is that he violated his oath of office by asking a foreign government to interfere in our elections, undermining the integrity of our elections. If we did not hold him responsible, he would continue to undermine our elections. There is nothing less at stake than the focal point of our democracy, a free and fair election, undisturbed by foreign powers, and our founders were very concerned about this, and in their wisdom, they gave Congress , in the House of Representatives, the way, the opportunity, not the opportunity because I don’t see it that way, but the way to correct it as impeachment. It is not at full speed, it has been going on for a very long time. But there is a sense of urgency. Once you see, we have seen the facts, the facts presented at the hearing with the foreign service officers, the facts made known to the public. Some of us have seen them before. Facts brought to the attention of the Constitution – as presented by constitutional experts. And the facts and the Constitution, that’s it. And again, we do it with great sadness, in prayer, darkly, it is the Constitution of the United States. And if we allow a president, any president, whoever he is, to take this route, we say goodbye to the republic and hello to a president-king. This is what is at stake in this election and this dismissal as well.

Formal impeachment proceedings against Trump began in the House on November 13, 2019. Although Pelosi did not say so explicitly, Democrats in the House originally considered including evidence of the Mueller investigation in articles from removal, but ultimately decided not to do so. . Mueller was appointed on May 17, 2017 to lead the investigation into Russia, which means that from May 2017 in Pelosi, in December 2019, just over 2 and a half years had passed.

However, Pelosi did not open the Mueller investigation – the United States Department of Justice did. Mueller was chosen to lead the investigation by then Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, whom Trump appointed for the position. Although Trump and his supporters have generally characterized the prosecution as a democratic conspiracy, several polls have been conducted on foreign interference in Trump-related elections, including polls by both the House and the Senate led by Republicans.

Therefore, although Pelosi apparently included the Mueller probe in its response to the timing of the indictment, it did not “admit” thereby that it was behind the launch of the Mueller probe, and in fact what was not the case. The investigation was conducted by the Department of Justice, which at the time was headed by Jeff Sessions and Rosenstein, both chosen by Trump to head the agency.

Investigations have revealed that the Russian government actively sought to influence the 2016 elections in an attempt to help Trump defeat rival Hillary Clinton, although none has found conclusive evidence that Trump himself worked with the Russians to do this. However, this indictment deals with the fact that Trump personally calls Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and requests an investigation into the corruption of the family of 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in exchange for military aid America crucial to Ukraine. Trump says his request was only aimed at eliminating corruption in Ukraine and not for personal political gain.

