One of the many topics that civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. often addressed in his public statements and private letters was his view that the poor in America were underserved by capitalism and that the resources to alleviate poverty were widely available. but unevenly distributed. The following quotes are just a few examples of King’s statements on the subject:

“And one day we have to ask ourselves, ‘Why are there forty million poor people in America? And when you start asking this question, you are wondering about the economic system, about a wider distribution of wealth. When you ask that question, you start to question the capitalist economy. And I’m just saying that more and more we have to start asking questions about the whole society … “

“We cannot talk about solving the black economic problem without talking about billions of dollars. You cannot talk about ending the slums without first saying that the profits must be drawn from the slums. You are really in the process of traffic and go to dangerous ground because you play with people at that time. You play with captains of industry. Now that means we are walking in difficult waters because it really means that we are saying that something is wrong with capitalism. “

A quote meme posted via social media attributes the following similar statement to King:

“Capitalism does not allow a uniform flow of economic resources. With this system, a small number of privileged people are wealthy beyond conscience, and almost everyone else is doomed to be poor at some level. This is how the system works. And since we know the system won’t change the rules, we’re going to have to change the system. “

While this quote is consistent with other documented expressions by King on the subject of capitalism, it is not found in any of his writings, nor in any transcript of his speeches or public statements.

This quote was born from a reminiscence published in “My Song”, the memories of 2011 of singer / actor Harry Belafonte. In these memoirs, Belafonte – who first met King in 1956 – describes his last meeting with the leader of civil rights, which took place in Belafonte’s apartment in New York on March 27, 1968, just a week before King’s assassination in Memphis:

A party was held in the large apartment in Belafonte. After the guests left, King and some of his closest colleagues stayed and talked about the conditions in the country and the state of the civil rights movement. Among those present, in addition to King and Belafonte, was King’s lawyer, Clarence Jones, his secretary and bodyguard, Bernard Lee, and Andrew Young, who would later become a member of Congress, mayor of Atlanta and ambassador of United States in the United States. Nations under President Jimmy Carter.

During this after-party interview, wrote Belafonte, the following conversation took place:

As usual, Martin was late. He’s always been busy in his schedule, trying to do it all. This time, a stop in Newark, New Jersey, had shaken him. He had met Amiri Baraka, better known as LeRoi Jones, the playwright, essayist and poet, who had formed a group called New Ark. Baraka identified himself as a black nationalist and has now openly advocated for violence. He had been arrested for carrying a gun during the riots last summer in Newark, and with his new group, he threatened to disrupt the city again. Martin had tried to reason with it, without success. Baraka and his supporters had bitterly denounced Martin. They laughed at non-violence and promised to demolish Newark in a few days. Martin feared that if Newark did not breathe, it would divert attention from the campaign of the poor and many of the things the movement had already accomplished.

None of this, however, revealed Martin when he entered, as our gathering included journalists – Tom Wicker and Anthony Lewis of the New York Times, among them. He wanted to stay on the point, not confuse the message. As on the eve of Birmingham, we wanted to generate media interest as much as raising funds. I felt Martin’s mood, but I saw him push him away. Instead, with all the passion he could muster, he spoke of the campaign of the poor. It was only when journalists and paying guests left that Martin let his feelings show through in the inner circle that remained.

Bernard Lee, Martin’s personal secretary and bodyguard, was there that evening; he was never far from Martin. Just like Andrew Young, the future mayor of Atlanta. Stan Levinson had long since returned to the circle; his exile ended when Bobby Kennedy left his post as attorney general. Clarence Jones, Martin’s lawyer and another of his closest confidants, was there. (My wife) Julie was there too, feet folded under her, a glass of vodka in her hand. His opinions were solicited and appreciated each time the group met in our apartment.

Martin poured his usual Bristol cream, but skipped the routine to see how much was left. With his collar open, his shoes removed, he sipped the oak bar thoughtfully, Andy (Young) and Stan and Clarence on either side of me, me as the host behind the bar. At the start, Martin stayed on the subject of the evening. He spoke so softly that Bernard, lying on a sofa behind him, fell asleep soon. But as he talked about Washington, and what he hoped to accomplish, he became more and more agitated.

“What is bothering you, Martin?” I asked. “What makes you so bad?”

“Newark,” said Martin, before telling us about his disturbing visit with Amiri Baraka. “Beyond what an eruption in this city would mean, how would that divert us. I am so disturbed by what I hear more and more. In a way, the frustration over the war (in Vietnam) has given rise to the idea that the solution lies in violence. What I cannot make these young people understand is that I fully embrace everything they feel! It’s just the tactic we can’t agree on. I have more in common with these young people than with anyone in this movement. I feel their rage. I feel their pain. I feel their frustration. The system is the problem, and it is stifling the breath of our lives. “

During the next break, Andy replied, “Well, I don’t know, Martin. It is not the whole system. This is only part of it, and I think we can fix it. “

Suddenly Martin lost his temper. “I don’t need to hear from you, Andy,” he said. “I have heard enough about you. You are a capitalist, I am not. And so we do not see each other in agreement – on this point and on many other things.”

It was an embarrassing moment. Martin was really angry. But I understood the subtext. Basically, Andy was ambivalent about the campaign of the poor. All the other goals we had set so far were tangible. Almost all were focused on justice. But in economic matters, the objectives were more complicated, the lines more blurred. Andy did not believe that all of the victims came from the same level of experience. He felt there was a critical difference between poor whites and Hispanics, on the one hand, and poor blacks, on the other. This disparity, he said, could make the Campaign for the Poor a difficult journey.

The tension peaked. “The problem,” continued Martin, “is that we live in a broken system. Capitalism does not allow a uniform flow of economic resources. With this system, a small number of privileged people are wealthy beyond conscience and almost everyone else is doomed to be poor at some level. Taking a sip from his glass, he continued, “This is how the system works.” And since we know the system won’t change the rules, we’re going to have to change the system. “

We find little reason to doubt the substance of this quote, as Belafonte was undeniably a friend and associate of King’s, he recounted the circumstances surrounding the conversation with King in a detailed first-person account, and the words he The quotes are consistent with the thoughts King expressed on many other occasions.

However … human memory is a fragile thing, and we must examine with what precision Belafonte (the only source of this quote) could have reproduced King’s words by recounting them in his memoirs more than 40 years later – from as much as Belafonte’s own admission, journalists and others who might have taken note of King’s words that evening were gone before King made the statement. Does this passage describe a reconstruction of events made from personal memory long after the fact, or was the event documented when it happened in another form?

We have sent a request to Belafonte co-author Michael Shnayerson to see if he can shed light on the nature of this recount and will update this page accordingly if additional information becomes available.

