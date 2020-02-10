advertisement

What are the most misleading metaphors, if they seem plausible, that plague our understanding of the world? Some come from poorly sized expectations. There is the idea that the economy of a nation is like that of a household – that the debt will strangle you as soon as possible and that the national checkbook must be balanced. There is the idea that because our small lives are governed by intentions, the larger cycles of evolution must also reflect them: the giraffe has a long neck to reach the highest branch. More than a hundred years after Darwin, it remains difficult for us to internalize the truth that longer necks arrived by adaptive accident. The most powerful of these seemingly obvious but specious metaphors may come from the flight of our physical organization into our conceptual categories. Because we have ten fingers, we give much more importance to the decades – the fifties were one-sided; the sixties other than what they deserve. (The “sixties” as a continuous cultural period began in 1964, with the Beatles in “The Ed Sullivan Show”, and ended, perhaps, in 1989, with the fall of the Berlin Wall to the sound of rock. and roll. see these truths more quickly.) And because we have brains at the top of our bodies, we are sensitive to the image of a “political body”, where the head is in charge, and the arms, legs and liver do what they are told.

This idea of ​​power simply emanating downward still drives the apologetics of authoritarianism, but it also leads to the excitement of top-down health programs that everyone knows will never be adopted by the executive decision. It also inspires the belief that there are “diseases” in the political body, which need a remedy, rather than a multitude of interests and a plurality of means, always to be kept in balance. If we were jellyfish, drops of water and nerves, we might realize that political units are not really like human bodies; they are more like coral reefs, with many different types of life simultaneously, competing and cooperating in complex emerging systems at several levels. We might realize that we often had better worry about what the appendices do in legislatures and communities than what an ultimate leader thinks, or might think.

All of these varieties of metaphor and the confusion they generate turn out to be important when reading Fergus M. Bordewich’s new book, “Congress at War” (Knopf) – but the last one is the most striking. Although the subject of the book is specific, its implications are universal. It is essentially a story of the civil war, from the north side, told by feet and arms. Lincoln is pushed into the background as a largely confused and weak figure, and the radical Republicans in Congress take center stage as war managers and abolition architects. Bordewich’s book has a cleverly pugnacious subtitle: “How Republican Reformers Fought the Civil War, Defied Lincoln, End Slavery, and Remake America.”

It is a popular story of a high order – Bordewich has a tremendous eye and ear for the details of the era he chose – and it perfectly reflects the broader revisionism of our time. As early as the 1990s, Ken Burns’ civil war series told the story of America’s near disappearance as a tragic conflict of competing values ​​between brothers. House and home and tradition on one side; union and industry and modernity on the other. Now we see that a set of brothers was fighting to keep yet another set in a permanent state of ownership, to be bought and sold and worked as intended. Republicans in Congress, long regarded as unreasonable radicals, ultimately appear to be moral heroes.

It was a long time coming. Even in Steven Spielberg’s “Lincoln” – with an impeccably progressive Tony Kushner script – Pennsylvania congressman Thaddeus Stevens, played by Tommy Lee Jones, was shown to be admirable but overflowing, a brandy peppery compared to Lincoln, a character of deep wisdom and soul and Weltschmerz. Bordewich will have nothing. In his story, Lincoln, far from being the fierce leader to whom all eyes were turned, was a weak timer. He obediently endured General George McClellan’s rudeness – one night the selfish but incompetent “young Napoleon” made Lincoln wait downstairs in the living room while he slept – leaving Congress to challenge McClellan’s insubordination and his apparent reluctance to engage in war. While Lincoln was still playing with absurd and insulting colonization plans for the freed blacks, the Republicans in Congress insisted on granting them political freedom and giving them guns to fight their oppressors. Lincoln needed a great war but had no plan to pay for it. Republican lawmakers, on the other hand, have found a way to finance the war by resorting to an unprecedented large-scale sale of government bonds, raising luxury taxes and imposing the first real income tax. . Lincoln was a photogenic free rider in a top hat.

Certainly, the specifically anti-Lincoln controversy subsides as the book progresses. Bordewich is more concerned with magnifying his radical Republican heroes than with diminishing the old Abe. He has two heroes in particular: Stevens and Senator Ben Wade from Ohio. It was Wade who led the fight against the “late” and gentle McClellan over the South, confronting him with his inaction and urging Lincoln to fire him long before the President had the courage to do so. Wade increased congressional oversight and helped form the Joint Warfare Committee, which held several feet in uniform against fire. “For most of the next four years, an invitation to the committee room. . . was a dreaded summons by generals, time servers and defeated corrupt entrepreneurs, “writes Bordewich. (NB: the witnesses summoned do not seem to have had the temerity to resist the summons.) Wade and the committee have become “the engine of Congress’s war policy, pushing and pushing the president towards more decisive action against slavery and more aggressive soldiers. action.”

Wade particularly hated what he considered a comfortable group of officers trained at West Point, whose allegiance to the Union, not to mention anti-slavery causes, he thought fragile. “I am ready to continue this war until, if necessary, the South is reduced to total desolation,” he told the Senate. “But not a war led by professional officers.” Wade, whose portraits show him as one of the crisp Yankee-Ohio types that Thurber still portrayed a century later, all points and certainties, was also a snob on Lincoln’s background, bluntly calling him “born from poor waste white. ” Wade advocated for the mobilization of black regiments during the war and, even after the war, was the strongest voice for a permanent African-American presence in the military. Ulysses S. Grant would later consider him as a vice-presidential candidate but seems to have been reluctant to have someone so combative so close.

If Wade was the engine of a more aggressive war, Stevens was the platform for black emancipation. When McClellan, an icy racist, opposed any measure towards emancipation, and Lincoln still hesitated, Stevens preferred immediately to free the slaves of the South and to arm them to fight against their masters. At a time when even the abolitionists of the North, amidst Nat Turner’s memories, were nervous about the black “rapine”, Stevens was unequivocal. What did he fear most, “a rebellion of slaves fighting for their freedom, or a rebellion of free men fighting to assassinate the nation?” When, until August 1862, Lincoln could say: “If I could save the Union without freeing any slaves, I would do it”, Stevens was constantly energetic on the moral point of war: “Let the people know that this government fights not only to uphold a sacred pact, but to bring it to final perfection the principles of the Declaration of Independence … strike the chains of four million human beings and create them MEN; to extinguish the slavery on this whole continent. “

