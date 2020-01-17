advertisement

The concept of “magical thinking” is perhaps best illustrated by what we commonly call superstition, as described by Scientific American:

As for superstitions, social scientists have generally agreed on one thing: they are fundamentally irrational. “Magic thinking” (as it is called) is defined as the belief that an object, action or circumstance that is not logically linked to a course of events can influence its outcome. In other words, walking on a crack cannot, given what we know about the principles of causal relationships, have a direct effect on the likelihood that your mother will break her back. Those who live in fear of such a tragedy indulge in a magical thought and behave in an irrational manner.

A statement on the yin and yang of magical thought is frequently shared online, attributed to the author Lewis Carroll (the pseudonym of Charles Dodgson) or to the most famous of his literary works, “Alice in Wonderland” ( ie “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland”):

However, the phrase “Everyone wants a magic solution to their problem, and everyone refuses to believe in magic” does not appear in any of Carroll / Dodgson’s published works (literary or not) or in newspapers, and nor was it recorded simultaneously as something he once said. This quote actually comes from a character inspired by Carroll who appeared in a modern television series.

“Once Upon a Time”, originally aired on ABC from 2011 to 2018, was a fantastic series about “a young woman (who) is drawn to a small town in Maine and discovers that she is filled with elements from the world of storytelling fairies.” One of the characters who appeared in this series, Jefferson, was clearly based on Carroll’s famous Mad Hatter (from his books “Alice”), and in the episode “Hat Trick” (S1E17, originally released on March 25 2012), Jefferson pronounced the line in question during a debate with Emma Swan on the difference between reality and imagination:

