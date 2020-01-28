advertisement

A few days after the sudden and tragic death of Kobe Bryant in January 2020, a quote conspicuously pronounced by the legend of the NBA circulated on social networks, in particular via the Facebook page of the liberal site Occupy Democrats.

The full quote reads: “A #potus whose name alone creates division and anger. Whose words inspire dissent and hatred probably cannot “make America even more beautiful”. “

It was a true quote from Bryant. The basketball star posted this message on his Twitter account in September 2017, an apparent reference to US President Donald Trump whose campaign slogan was “Make America Great Again”.

At the time, Trump called on the owners of the NFL team to fire all players who protested during the national anthem. The Commander-in-Chief had also just dissuaded the Golden State Warriors basketball team from visiting the White House after star player Stephen Curry said he was not interested in attending the traditional event:

Trump’s comments have drawn the wrath of several NBA stars. Lebron James and Draymond Green, for example, both responded to Trump:

Although Bryant did not specifically name Trump in his tweet, he commented in the midst of controversy involving the current occupant of the White House, and invoked Trump’s campaign slogan. About a month after the message was posted, Bryant was asked at a press conference if he would be attending an event at Trump’s White House. Bryant replied, “I would not go. Easy. No.”

[embedded] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TpiGG_HlN7w [/ embedded]

