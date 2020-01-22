advertisement

In January 2020, a viral tweet attributed the following quote to the 2020 US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The attached screenshot appeared to be an excerpt from the New York Times editorial board interview series featuring several Democratic candidates seeking to confront President Donald Trump in the 2020 general election, including Biden. But the screenshot was apparently a joke.

Although Biden’s actual interview covered a range of subjects, from breed to controversy over Ukraine to climate change, she did not violate the subject of corn dogs or corn dog sticks. The same Twitter user who posted the corn dog tweet was behind another hoax in 2019, which led many to believe that Twitter users would get notified if someone tweeted them. a direct message.

The above quote was not part of the Times interview – we found no evidence that it was real in any context. Still, some social media users shared it seriously, perhaps because it included a question from “KK,” the initials of the Times editorial assistant editor Kathleen Kingsbury who led the actual interview. . The gullible reaction of some could also be explained by the fact that Biden has a certain reputation for curvy comments.

