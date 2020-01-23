advertisement

In January 2020, as the 2020 Democratic presidential primary progressed, we received several requests from readers regarding the accuracy of a widely shared assertion regarding the professional background of US Senator Elizabeth Warren.

A meme on social media contained the following text:

“” As Elizabeth Warren ends the evening with complaints about the cost of college to students, just remember that she was paid $ 400,000 to teach a class “- Katie Pavlich.”

advertisement

The meme was born from a tweet posted on July 30, 2019 by Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich and editor of the right-wing Townhall website. She was referring to Warren’s appearance at that evening’s Democratic primary debate in Detroit, Michigan.

Warren’s critics have laid hypocrisy charges against her in the past, and these claims have sometimes affected her level of pay while teaching at Harvard. In 2014, for example, Snopes wrote memes that alleged that the US senator “lived in a $ 5.4 million mansion” and was paid “$ 350,000 to teach a class”, while claiming to “lecture” the public on economic inequality.

Analysis

The allegation that Warren was paid $ 400,000 to teach a single course at Harvard University dates back to his campaign in the United States Senate in 2012 in Massachusetts. In a Senate financial disclosure statement filed in December 2011, Warren revealed that for “2010 + 2011 to date,” Harvard had paid him $ 429,981 in his capacity as a professor of law.

Whatever the subjective opinion of Harvard’s salary to Warren, it is essential to note that university professors, especially those working in reputable and reputable institutions like Harvard, are generally expected to do more than just teach courses in exchange for their wages. , and these salaries may be based on several factors, including the volume, quality and influence of their published research, the level of their expertise and reputation in a particular field, etc.

Likewise, their duties generally extend beyond teaching courses and conducting research, and may include advising and supervising students, peer review, organizing and participating in conferences, facilitating or participating in groups and organizations of teachers or students, directing or attending departmental meetings, and on occasion to represent and strengthen the public reputation of their respective institutions by providing expert commentary to the news media – the latter a duty which Warren carried out particularly frequently, before starting his political career.

Warren, long recognized as a leading expert in bankruptcy, debt and consumer law, has won several teaching awards, including at Harvard, and has written or contributed to dozens of academic books, book chapters and journal articles. A 2010 study found that Warren’s university research was among the most cited in the areas of bankruptcy and commercial law in the five years leading up to the spring semester of 2010.

Thus, although the salary presented in Pavlich’s tweet (and the subsequent meme) is correct, it was misleading to claim that Harvard paid Warren more than $ 400,000 simply “to teach a class”. Nevertheless, it is true that the teaching duties of the future senator gradually diminish towards the end of his tenure at Harvard.

During the fall semester 2009, Warren taught contract law, according to a Harvard course catalog, and she also taught a one-year course on empirical analysis of law in the fall semesters 2009 and spring 2010.

In September 2010, the President of the United States, Barack Obama, appointed Warren Special Advisor to the Secretary of the Treasury, Timothy Geithner, responsible for the all-new Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, an agency she helped design and create. As a result, Warren completely withdrew from his teaching duties during the fall 2010 and spring 2011 semesters, as evidenced by a 2010/11 course catalog. However, she returned to Harvard in July 2011 and taught a course in contract law during the fall semester 2011.

In 2010 Warren also contributed a chapter entitled “Redesigning Regulation: A Case Study from the Consumer Credit Market” to an academic book titled “Government and Markets: Toward a New Theory of Regulation”, which was edited by David A. Moss from Harvard School of Business and Edward J. Balleisen from Duke University.

According to Warren’s May 2012 Senate financial disclosure statements, she took leave of absence from Harvard during the spring and fall semesters of 2012 (that is, during her campaign for the Senate), and according to her May 2013 disclosure, her tenure as a Harvard professor ended when she joined the United States Senate in January 2013.

Conclusion

According to Warren’s December 2011 financial disclosure statement, Harvard paid more than $ 400,000 to Harvard in 2010 and 2011. During this time, she taught two courses: one in the spring semester 2010 and another in the spring semester Fall 2011. From September 2010 to July 2011, Warren was on leave while helping to establish the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and therefore did not teach during this period.

Katie Pavlich’s July 2019 tweet and subsequent memes accurately described Harvard as having paid Warren about $ 400,000 (in fact, he was closer to $ 430,000), but did not say that the salary covered 2010 and 2011. The tweet also misled readers by claiming that Warren was paid his salary just for teaching, because university salaries generally take into account several factors other than the number of lessons given by a professor, and this is particularly the case for very renowned academics such as Warren, in prestigious institutions such as Harvard.

Finally, the tweet (and memes) also distorted the number of classes that Warren taught during the period for which she was paid more than $ 400,000. It was two, not one. Given this set of facts, we issue a “Mixture” note.

advertisement