In January 2020, while a high-level rally on gun rights was taking place in Virginia, a quote ostensibly pronounced by US President George Washington concerning the right of a citizen to carry recirculated weapons on social networks:

The quote reads: “When the government takes away the right of citizens to bear arms, it becomes the duty of citizens to take away the right of government to govern.”

This is not a real quote from the first president of the United States.

Washington is one of the most cited political figures on the Internet. Mount Vernon, the Washington estate, has a web page devoted to “spurious quotes” incorrectly attributed to the founding father.

For this alleged quote, the Mount Vernon Library writes that “it has not yet found an explanation for this erroneous quote or a similar quote from Washington that was confused with this statement.”

We also could not find a credible source for this quote. He did not appear in “The Quotable George Washington: The Wisdom of an American Patriot,” a biography published in 1999 that contains many of Washington’s most famous phrases. Our research in the Fred W. Smith National Library for the study of George Washington also revealed nothing.

The first version of this quote that we were able to find was shared on Facebook in an article from October 2011 entitled “Our founding fathers on the second amendment: the right to bear arms”. This list, however, was not accompanied by any credible source. In addition, the first quote from this list (“A free people must not only be armed and disciplined”) is also wrongly attributed to Washington.

In short, this appears to be a modern quote incorrectly attributed to Washington long after his death in 1799.

