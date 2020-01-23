advertisement

In January 2020, a photograph supposedly showing an official sticker of the environmental group Extinction Rebellion circulated on social networks:

This sticker was not manufactured or approved by Extinction Rebellion. It appears to have been created as part of a smear campaign against the environmental group.

A spokesperson for the group told us:

It is not an official Extinction Rebellion sticker. Our graphics are available to everyone, so this has clearly been used to create controversy around XR. This is completely contrary to our principles and values: we do not blame and we are not ashamed, we believe in system change and not in individual change, we do not take a stand on specific issues (preferring to leave it to an assembly of citizens say what needs to be done). to respond to the emergency) and we welcome everyone, young and old, rich and poor, meat eaters and vegans, car owners and cyclists – all must be united if we are to avoid the calamity that awaits us all.

We were unable to determine who specifically created this photograph. However, on January 21, 2020, a thread on the 4chan Internet forum asked users to “hijack” Extinction Rebellion by sharing a series of false slogans:

Another thread of the same day on the forum encouraged users to spread the “Nazi” viral image:

the extinction rebellion made this great slogan. It’s so catchy that I think we should help them and spread them a little more, just to spread the word.

More than a week ago, a 4chan user shared a link to an “Extinction Rebellion Poster Generator” allowing users to easily create Extinction Rebellion branded messages without the consent, knowledge or approval of the environmental organization.

The Argus reported that another batch of fake extinction rebellion posters had been released in Brighton, England, in January 2020. These posters, which carried fraudulent slogans such as “Only white people care about ‘environnement’ and ‘Save the Environment End Mass Migration’ also drew condemnation from the environmental group.

Extinction Rebellion Brighton said in a statement: “Extinction Rebellion, in Brighton and elsewhere, is by no means associated with these racist posters and does not wish to give more airtime to their obnoxious messages.”

The message “Drive a car?” The You Are a Nazi sticker campaign is reminiscent of other stunts deployed on 4chan.

When Nike endorsed former politically frank quarterback Colin Kaepernick in September 2018, for example, online trolls on the 4chan forum started running a series of racist ads as if they were created by the clothing company. . The 4chan forum was also responsible for the dissemination of false posters bearing the slogan “Pedophiles are also people” in order to smear the LGBTQ community, false Starbucks coupons in order to stir up racial controversy and a false calling brochure to the murder of children in order to portray the Antifa group as an extremist.

