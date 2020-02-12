advertisement

On Tuesday, four federal prosecutors withdrew from a high-profile case, and one resigned from his post after senior Justice officials canceled them and recommended that Roger Stone – a longtime friend and alumnus President Trump’s campaign adviser – be given a lighter prison sentence. Stone was convicted last November for lying to Congress and falsifying a witness to prevent investigators from learning how the 2016 Trump campaign attempted to take advantage of stolen Democratic Party emails. The highly unusual intervention raises questions about whether the President or the Attorney General, William Barr, intervened in a federal criminal case to assist a partner. (Late Tuesday, NBC News reported that Barr had decided to “take control of legal matters of personal interest to Donald Trump.”) Last night Trump tweeted that the seven- to nine-year sentence that prosecutors had recommended for Stone was too hard. The group’s resignation comes less than a month after other prosecutors lowered a recommendation for conviction in the case of another former Trump partner, Michael Flynn.

To talk about the legal and political issues involved, I spoke by phone with Mary McCord, who was an assistant lawyer in the United States for almost twenty years in the District of Columbia. She has also been the Acting Assistant Attorney General for National Security. She is now a professor at Georgetown Law School. In our conversation, which has been edited for clarity and clarity, we discussed Barr’s mandate as Attorney General, the steps D.O.J. public servants who are concerned about the rule of law can and must take it, and why there can be no legal recourse for a president who wants to politicize criminal investigations.

How concerned should people be about what happened on Tuesday at the Department of Justice?

advertisement

I think there are a lot of different things people should pay attention to, but the most important thing is the fact that the Department of Justice – by intervening and reversing or reversing a sentencing recommendation – is causing really lasting damage to his reputation and credibility in the courts. It’s D.O.J. political, when you have a high-profile case like the case of Roger Stone, to have discussions with D.O.J. leadership – down to the Deputy Attorney General and the Attorney General inclusive – before any important issue, including sentencing. So we know, under D.O.J. policy, that line prosecutors would have applied this recommendation in the mast to department leaders, which means that unless they become completely rogue and change their recommendation after everyone has agreed on what would be this recommendation it looks like the DOJ now capitulates to pressure from the President because of his dissatisfaction and dissatisfaction with the recommendation for conviction.

It seems that it sends a message to more than just the judges.

That is true. It’s not just for judges. I am first concerned about the credibility of the department in court, as this is a criminal case, and the judges should be able to rely on the representations of the American assistants who appear before them, and now it seems that these American assistants are being replaced by higher powers for political reasons, which is why I focused on this lasting damage. But it also looks like D.O.J. is now prioritizing, or taking litigation positions, based on the President’s political wishes, and is ready to tailor his approach to criminal matters even depending on whether someone was a friend of the President – and, in this case, more a friend of the President and was actively involved in soliciting interference in foreign elections to promote the President’s campaign in 2016. This sends a message that gives the impression that the GM is too political. It was also how I felt when Attorney General Barr came out, after Mueller delivered his report, and he came out with an alleged summary of findings which was very misleading. It was something that seemed very, very political for the D.O.J. to be engaged.

How often are line prosecutors dismissed and how often are they dismissed in high profile cases?

I do not think it is unusual for line prosecutors and supervisors, or those of the D.O.J., to disagree on appropriate charges or on an appropriate sentence. And I would certainly expect, in a case like this, that there would be a lot of divergent conversation and opinion on whether the prosecutor should ask for a sentence in this range of seven to nine years. What is unusual here is not that there would be a disagreement, and not even that line prosecutors can be quashed – because, in fact, line prosecutors report to a hierarchy, and the superior hierarchical must make a decision in case of disagreement. . But what is surprising here is that, regardless of the state of these discussions, line prosecutors felt empowered to make the statement they had made, and I find it hard to believe that they would have done it if they didn’t have permission, and I find it even harder to think that they would have become thugs and done something they weren’t allowed to do. So, to see the D.O.J. go out and change course, in what at least seems to be in response to the President’s tweets, and perhaps other conversations he might have had with people from D.O.J. – I can’t think of another time I saw this. It’s very unusual.

All prosecutors have withdrawn from the case and at least one leaves the D.O.J. completely. To what extent are resignations exceeded, assuming that this is in fact what happened?

I think this is a fair assumption. I was in D.C.’s office for twenty years. I don’t think I know of another case where someone resigned to protest. There are certainly people out there who sometimes dislike the direction a new US attorney takes, and they eventually resign, but it’s not a decision-based protest in one case. And it is possible that this decision is the outcome of things. But it’s quite rare – although we recently saw one of the assistant US attorneys who was involved in the Andrew McCabe investigation resign, and another who halted the investigation, which has now been going on for two years and has been largely reported to went to the grand jury, and either the grand jury refused to make an indictment or was not asked to make an indictment. But the prosecutor’s office has not, to my knowledge, told McCabe publicly or privately whether they are still prosecuting him. And I give this example because there are two times in a fairly close succession where it seems that a prosecutor has resigned, at least in part, on the basis of a serious disagreement on the direction of a criminal case in the cases where we know the President is feeling very strongly.

What is the duty of people at D.O.J. who receives orders or is canceled for reasons which he considers to be linked to political interference?

Well, I think those are things they should definitely discuss with their superiors, and if they feel there is something they need to report, there are procedures for that. And I’m not saying, one way or another, if it’s something that should happen in this particular case, because I don’t have the information that these prosecutors have. And, to be clear, it is certainly the power of the Attorney General or the Deputy Attorney General or an American prosecutor to override a line prosecutor who reports directly to this chain, and it is not illegal for the prosecutor general to make a recommendation based on what the president wants. The Attorney General is a senior official and is part of the executive branch. He is appointed by the President and should implement the policies of the President.

But, traditionally, with respect to the D.O.J., the Attorney General and the President’s office have historically recognized that it is important to the appearance of the D.O.J. to dispense justice impartially and to keep a certain distance between the ministry and the White House with regard to individual cases. The department and the White House both have what I used to call policies of contact with the White House, policies prohibiting discussions or contacts between White House staff and D.O.J. lawyers for individual cases. It is therefore not illegal for them not to follow these policies. These are internal policies. But these are there for a reason, so the public is assured that the D.O.J. is not only used by a president of any party for political ends, to prosecute his enemies and to grant his pardon or not to prosecute his friends. This is important for the emergence of independence and justice as well as for justice.

Can you imagine a situation where things were going so badly at D.O.J. that people not involved in the cases in question would still have the responsibility to take collective action? Knowing the culture of the place, can you imagine a situation where this happens?

Are you talking about something like writing a letter that a lot of employees sign?

Anything that comes to mind.

This is the thing that comes to my mind. I think that it is possible. I think it’s probably more likely that you will see “trainers” coming together to write some sort of public statement and speak, much like we saw after the Mueller report. It’s a risky proposition for someone from D.O.J. who is not ready to be immediately on the job market, and who may have a family and bills to pay, because of this president’s vindictiveness, and what he would protest is that the leadership makes the president’s offers. And the fact that we have seen layoffs or dismissals from other people, such as Lt. Col. Vindman and his brother, who went against the president. So I think it is less likely that internally you would see some sort of group protest, but it is not impossible. Many people have already left the D.O.J., which is really unfortunate because it needs this institutional memory, and the reputation that many lawyers have built in the courts is really important for the continued credibility of the D.O.J. before the courts.

advertisement