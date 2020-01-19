advertisement

In mid-January 2020, President Donald Trump announced that Harvard Emeritus Professor Alan Dershowitz would be part of his legal defense team for his next Senate recall trial. Shortly after, a similar quote went around social media claiming that the Dershowitz had said (during the impeachment procedure against President Richard Nixon) that he was “not happy to see the Nixon gang being tried by blacks and liberals in the district of Columbia “:

Dershowitz was quoted as making this statement in an Associated Press article published on November 21, 1974, during the trial of several figures linked to the administration of President Richard Nixon (who had resigned three months earlier) for their part in the plot “to obstruct the investigation of June 17, 1972, break-in at the Democratic National headquarters of the Watergate complex. “

The subject of the Associated Press article was the notion that “certain crimes can be so publicized that no accused can get a fair trial”, and in reference to the Watergate cover-up trial, Dershowitz expressed his opinion that the trial should have been moved outside the District of Columbia:

The jury currently hearing the Watergate concealment trial is confined to where news of the trial cannot reach it and possibly affect its deliberations.

Nevertheless, US District Court judge John Sirica should have moved the Washington trial to ensure an impartial jury, said Bailey and Dershowitz.

“I am not happy to see Richad Nixon’s gang being tried by blacks and liberals in the District of Columbia,” said Dershowitz.

He thought it would have been “much fairer” to move the trial to “a district in Maryland where (the 1972 election) was very close, and where you had a mixture of whites and blacks”.

The majority of the Watergate concealment jury is black.

